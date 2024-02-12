New micropub bid for Derbyshire village is submitted to planners for ruling on change of use application
Pints of beer would replace pots of face cream if consent is granted for a new micropub in premises occupied by a beauty salon in a Derbyshire village.
Martin Smithurst is appealing for change of use consent for the building at Broadmeadows Business Centre, Lea Bank, Broadmeadows, South Normanton which is in a block of commercial development.
His application to Bolsover District Council states that there would be no material changes to the structure or appearance of the building. New signage would be in keeping with the current styles of the adjacent businesses.