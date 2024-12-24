New Derbyshire rail training centre is on track after council agrees lead contractor

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chesterfield Borough Council’s innovative railway training centre project is moving full steam ahead as part of the £25.2m StaveleyTown Deal regeneration scheme, after the final funding elements have been agreed with plans to appoint a project contractor.

The council considered the plans for the Derbyshire Rail Industry Innovation Vehicle centre next to the historic Barrow Hill Roundhouse, near Staveley, during confidential stages of Cabinet and Full Council meetings.

Councillors agreed the final elements of the funding package for the ‘DRIIVe’ project and agreed to appoint Stepnell Ltd as the contractor to oversee the work which is part of an overall Government-funded £25.2m Staveley Town Deal regeneration scheme.

Cllr Tricia Gilby, council leader and vice chairperson of the Staveley Town Deal Board, said: “This is a really exciting, landmark project that will create new opportunities for local people to access high-quality skills and jobs, while bolstering Chesterfield’s position as a leading destination for future innovation and investment in the rail sector.

“The DRIIVe project will also play a key role in the emerging East Midlands Investment Zone with its focus on advanced manufacturing and green technology industries, by attracting the rail sector and associated supply chain to the nearby Chesterfield East Midlands Investment Zone sites.

“It’s great to see the project continue to gather pace, and we look forward to working with the contractor, and our partners, to progress construction of DRIIVe early next year. The facility will be completed by the end of 2025.”

The project aims to create 22 jobs and a hub to increase awareness of rail-related careers, developing science, technology, engineering and maths skills with a community outreach programme supporting 1,000 people every year.

It will include classroom and workshop areas, specialist research and development facilities including a digital laboratory and commercial offices supporting specialist training providers offering rail-related education up to postgraduate training with research. DRIIVe will also serve as a base for rail-related supply chain businesses.

Tom Sewell, regional director at Stepnell, said: “Through committing to delivering early community engagement in the project, the specialist facility will be built to the highest standards of railway training and have an important impact on developing talent in STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths skills) in the region.”

Funding for the project is mostly being provided through the Government-funded £25.2m Staveley Town Deal to help regenerate the area with a number of schemes including DRIVe.

As part of the town deal, the council’s planning committee has also previously approved its own planning application for a new two-storey Pavilion building which will include a business centre, a library and public conveniences on Market Place, in Staveley, near Markham Hall, Tilly’s Tavern and the Healthy Living Centre.

The Pavilion is part of the Market Square Refurbishment plan and the Staveley 21 project for Staveley which is included in the overall Government-funded town deal scheme being overseen by the borough council and the Staveley Town Board.

Also as part of the town deal, Chesterfield Borough Council’s planning committee has approved Derbyshire County Council’s application for a new mixed-use Staveley Town Basin centre with car parking, landscaping and related works at the Staveley Basin Development area, on Hall Lane, Staveley.