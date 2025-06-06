New Council and Civic Chairman and his Vice Chair announced

A Derbyshire organic farmer who spent time studying agriculture in Australia has been appointed to the roles of Derbyshire County Council’s Council Chairman and Civic Chairman.

Councillor Nick Adams, who was elected to represent the Dovedale and Ashbourne North division in the recent county council election, will carry out duties as both the Council and Civic Chairman following his appointment at the council’s AGM.

Councillor Adams was presented with his chain of office at the AGM by outgoing Civic Chairman Tony Kemp.

Councillor Adams will be supported by Vice Chair Councillor Jodie Brown, who was elected to represent the Long Eaton South division in the same local election. Councillor Brown was presented with her chain of office at the AGM by outgoing Vice Civic Chairman Kewal Singh Athwal.

Pictured outside County Hall, Matlock are Council and Civic Chairman Councillor Nick Adams and Council Vice Chair Councillor Jodie Brown.

Both councillors’ roles will see them acting as ambassadors for Derbyshire and being a link between the county council and local community bodies, charities and groups. Councillor Adams will also chair Full Council when it meets.

Married with two young children, Councillor Adams is an organic beef and sheep farmer from Ashbourne. After finishing school in the town he was awarded a scholarship to study agriculture at university in Western Australia and he has worked and travelled extensively overseas.

He served for 10 years in the Staffordshire Regiment TA as an infantry section Commander and has a passion for food, farming and the countryside, as well as being a practical environmentalist.

He has chosen Derbyshire Rural Chaplaincy as his nominated charity for the year which he says reflects three things he cares deeply about; Derbyshire (his home) rural issues (food, farming and the countryside) and Chaplaincy (his Christian faith).

Councillor Adams said: “It is deeply humbling and a huge honour to be taking up the roles of county council Chairman and Civic Chairman. I’m Derbyshire born and bred and I am looking forward to learning even more about our wonderful county.

“As the Chairman I will be impartial and hope that all our council Members understand we are here to improve the lives and serve the residents of Derbyshire.”

Councillor Adams added: “My appointment reflects the recognition of the importance of farming and other primary industries to the economic prosperity of Derbyshire.

“I have nominated the Derbyshire Rural Chaplaincy as my charity for this year and it is very important to me. Its chaplains are drawn from a variety of denominations who offer support to those working in agricultural and rural settings which mostly means farmers, farm workers and their families, regardless of whether or not they have a Christian faith, or indeed any faith. I sincerely hope people will help me to support their important work.”

New Vice Chair Councillor Jodie Brown is originally from Lincolnshire and now lives in Long Eaton. She has a long-standing career in education as a school psychologist specialising in behaviour for learning and has worked with the Ministry of Education overseas, living and working in five different countries.

Married and a parent, Councillor Brown has built and run businesses both in the UK and abroad.

Councillor Brown said: “It is a great privilege to take up the role of Vice Chair of Derbyshire County Council.

“I am passionate about standing up for Derbyshire, supporting local people and helping to shape a better future for the people I represent in my town of Long Eaton and the county as a whole.”