Neighbours of Derbyshire pub claim beer garden noise is like “happy hour in Benidorm”

Fed-up neighbours of a Derbyshire pub claim noise from its beer garden is similar to “happy hour in Benidorm” as they lodge objections to new bar plans.

An Amber Valley Borough Council licensing hearing is due to take place on Tuesday, August 26 into The Tavern pub in Derby Road, Belper.

The venue, next to the Strutts Community Centre and adjacent the Babington Hospital site, wants to start selling alcohol from its beer garden and construct an outdoor bar.

Images submitted by opposing residents, attached to the council’s hearing documents, show an outdoor bar already in operation.

The Tavern pub in Derby Road, Belper.

Councillors will decide whether the requested change to their premises license is approved, denied or altered with additional restrictions.

The Tavern, run by Punch Taverns, was approached for comment but it has not provided a statement as of this article’s publication.

Three objection letters have been submitted to the council over the planned changes from three neighbouring homeowners who have lived next to the venue for decades.

Mr and Mrs Clarke, who live in Derwent Vale, bordering the south of the pub, wrote: “The landlord will not police the situation in the garden and has no respect for the neighbours.

“The music played outside even in the morning and afternoon when we are trying to sit and relax in our garden is downright annoying.

They claim customers are frequently screaming, shouting and revving vehicles in the adjacent Strutt Centre car park.

They wrote: “I have lived here for many years at the back of the pub and never had a cause to complain to the council but now it is becoming unbearable.”

Russell Woodhouse and Sue Heathcote, who also live in Derwent Vale, wrote that they “strongly object” to the outdoor bar due to existing issues with items being thrown over the pub’s fence into their garden and customers urinating close to their home.

They write that their back door is two feet away from the beer garden, detailing : “On event days/nights we are unable to open windows/doors or use our garden.

“We have lived next to The Tavern for 40 years and never had problems. It was a nice quiet local. At times it seems to be more like a nightclub or happy hour in Benidorm.”

Sandra Saunders, who has lived in Derby Road next door to the premises for 24 years, wrote: “There has been a complete failure to regulate outside activities.

“The impact of an unnecessary outside bar would be severely detrimental to those residents in the nearby Derwent Vale.

“The proposed location of the bar is less than 12 feet away from my bedroom window. So far management of outside activities and noise has been totally absent.”

She details that a shared alleyway and archway between her property, connecting to the rear of the pub, could make her “external wall become their internal bar wall”.