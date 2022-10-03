Multi-million pound scheme to revitalise Chesterfield town centre now underway

New paving, seating and street furniture – plus overhead festoon lighting to add character – are among the improvements which are being carried out on Packers Row as part of Chesterfield Borough Council’s Revitalising the Heart of Chesterfield project.

Packers Row is one of several areas across the town centre set to be revamped. The changes will mirror the look and feel of nearby Elder Way, which underwent a transformation last year – creating an attractive and welcoming route from the Northern Gateway into the town centre.

Councillor Kate Sarvent, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “It is fantastic to see work begin in our town centre and I hope it will demonstrate our ambitions for the wider Revitalising the Heart of Chesterfield project.

Council contractors have begun work to regenerate Packers Row.

“We are working with our contractor to minimise disruption for businesses with the priority being customer access throughout the project.”

The council’s contractor will be working overnight during the first phase of the project, to minimise disruption to businesses and ensure access can be maintained throughout the day.

Funding for the works on Packers Row has been provided by Chesterfield Borough Council and its partners to kickstart revitalisation of the town centre and match funding provided by the Government’s Levelling Up fund. The revitalisation of Packers Row will set the standard for future work around the town centre.

The council is currently working on detailed designs for the rest of the Revitalising the Heart of Chesterfield project, which includes improvements to the Market Place, New Square, Corporation Street, Rykneld Square and Burlington Street.

The project is being brought forward after a £20m injection from the Government’s Levelling Up Fund, along with the major refurbishment of Stephenson Memorial Hall on Corporation Street – which houses the Pomegranate Theatre and Chesterfield Museum.