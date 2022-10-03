13 pictures of the latest bar to open its doors in Chesterfield town centre
Chesterfield has welcomed a new addition to the town centre – with Armisteads opening on Corporation Street.
Armisteads recently opened to customers and promises a ‘chilled and relaxed atmosphere’ – along with a wide variety of craft beers and cocktails.
READ THIS: 'Government’s energy cut is not enough to help struggling Derbyshire businesses long term'
Its owners said that they had fulfilled a long-held dream by opening a bar in Chesterfield – and these are 13 pictures that show what to expect at the town’s newest venue.
Page 1 of 4