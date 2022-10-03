News you can trust since 1855
Armisteads is Chesterfield’s newest bar.

13 pictures of the latest bar to open its doors in Chesterfield town centre

Chesterfield has welcomed a new addition to the town centre – with Armisteads opening on Corporation Street.

By Tom Hardwick
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 10:42 am

Armisteads recently opened to customers and promises a ‘chilled and relaxed atmosphere’ – along with a wide variety of craft beers and cocktails.

Its owners said that they had fulfilled a long-held dream by opening a bar in Chesterfield – and these are 13 pictures that show what to expect at the town’s newest venue.

1. Armisteads

The new bar has added to the options for Chesterfield residents looking for a drink on Corporation Street.

Photo: Brian Eyre

2. Local owners

Armisteads was launched by locals Andy and Luke Waller.

Photo: Brian Eyre

3. “Friendly team”

Kyle Lawless, a supervisor at the venue, and Luke Waller - the manager of Armisteads. Luke said they have put together a “friendly team who are always up for meeting new people.”

Photo: Brian Eyre

4. Homage to Chesterfield’s heritage

The venue’s name was taken from the old Armisteads bike shop – where many Chesterfield residents used to get their first bikes as children.

Photo: Brian Eyre

