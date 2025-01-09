More roads closed by council amid freezing conditions across Derbyshire – as work continues to reopen routes hit by snow, ice and flooding
Derbyshire County Council (DCC) has issued an update on the county’s roads this morning – with more routes being added to their list of closures amid the continued spell of inclement weather.
A DCC spokesperson said: “We had very low road surface temperatures overnight, so road conditions are difficult – despite our gritting actions.
“Our gritting crews treated all primary and secondary routes yesterday afternoon and evening, and did them all again from 2.00am this morning.
“We are putting down more grit as the temperatures are forecast to be very low. This means that we can't do a whole route on one lorry full of grit, with the crews having to return to their depots to refill. Gritting rounds will therefore take longer to complete.”
The following roads remain closed due to snow, all of which are all being assessed today:
Mam Nick, Edale to Rushup Edge
Cat and Fiddle, A537 – DCC have a digger and gritter working along the route this morning trying to get it open.
A6024 Holme Moss
Goyts Lane, off A5004 near Buxton
Rylah Hill, Palterton – closed due to ice
Back Lane, Youlgrave – shut from junction with Moor Lane to junction with Conksbury Lane due to snow/ice (closed overnight)
Curbar Lane – closed from its junction with Dukes Drive, The Hillock, Bar Road and Clodhall Lane to its junction with the A621/Sheffield Road (closed overnight).
A number of roads also remain shut due to flooding:
Repton Road and Willington Road (at Willington Bridge), Willington
Leathersley Lane, Scropton
Watery Lane, Scropton
Main Street, Rosliston
Frizams Lane, near Findern
Buckford Lane, between Findern and A5132
Heage Lane, Etwall
A515 Lichfield Road, Sudbury from junction with A50 to County Boundary
Awsworth Road, Ilkeston
Breach Lane, Hatton
Bargate Lane, Repton
Marston Lane, Marston-on-Dove
Ingleby Road, Stanton by Bridge and Ingleby Lane
Unamed road between Main Street Ingelby to A514 Swarkstone Bridge (nr John Thompson PH)
Ambaston Lane, Shardlow
Wilne Road, Church Wilne
Twyford Triangle heading north to Buckford Lane
Ferry Lane, Twyford.
A DCC spokesperson added: “Take care if you are travelling on the roads and remember never to drive into flood water or through road closure signs – which are there for your safety.
“We'll continue to monitor the weather conditions and we'll do our very best to keep Derbyshire moving.”
