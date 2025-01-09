Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Freezing weather across Derbyshire has forced the council to close more roads overnight – as they work to reopen routes impacted by snow, ice and flooding this week.

Derbyshire County Council (DCC) has issued an update on the county’s roads this morning – with more routes being added to their list of closures amid the continued spell of inclement weather.

A DCC spokesperson said: “We had very low road surface temperatures overnight, so road conditions are difficult – despite our gritting actions.

“Our gritting crews treated all primary and secondary routes yesterday afternoon and evening, and did them all again from 2.00am this morning.

Derbyshire has been hit by a sustained cold spell.

“We are putting down more grit as the temperatures are forecast to be very low. This means that we can't do a whole route on one lorry full of grit, with the crews having to return to their depots to refill. Gritting rounds will therefore take longer to complete.”

The following roads remain closed due to snow, all of which are all being assessed today:

Mam Nick, Edale to Rushup Edge

Cat and Fiddle, A537 – DCC have a digger and gritter working along the route this morning trying to get it open.

A6024 Holme Moss

Goyts Lane, off A5004 near Buxton

Rylah Hill, Palterton – closed due to ice

Back Lane, Youlgrave – shut from junction with Moor Lane to junction with Conksbury Lane due to snow/ice (closed overnight)

Curbar Lane – closed from its junction with Dukes Drive, The Hillock, Bar Road and Clodhall Lane to its junction with the A621/Sheffield Road (closed overnight).

A number of roads also remain shut due to flooding:

Repton Road and Willington Road (at Willington Bridge), Willington

Leathersley Lane, Scropton

Watery Lane, Scropton

Main Street, Rosliston

Frizams Lane, near Findern

Buckford Lane, between Findern and A5132

Heage Lane, Etwall

A515 Lichfield Road, Sudbury from junction with A50 to County Boundary

Awsworth Road, Ilkeston

Breach Lane, Hatton

Bargate Lane, Repton

Marston Lane, Marston-on-Dove

Ingleby Road, Stanton by Bridge and Ingleby Lane

Unamed road between Main Street Ingelby to A514 Swarkstone Bridge (nr John Thompson PH)

Ambaston Lane, Shardlow

Wilne Road, Church Wilne

Twyford Triangle heading north to Buckford Lane

Ferry Lane, Twyford.

A DCC spokesperson added: “Take care if you are travelling on the roads and remember never to drive into flood water or through road closure signs – which are there for your safety.

“We'll continue to monitor the weather conditions and we'll do our very best to keep Derbyshire moving.”