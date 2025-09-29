International market event set to take place in Chesterfield town centre – promising vibrant atmosphere and great food
The Chesterfield International Market is set to take place across the town centre between Friday, October 31 and Sunday, November 2 – running between 10.00am and 6.00pm each day.
The market promises a selection of stalls bursting with freshly cooked street food, tempting sweet treats and unique crafts from countries far and wide. You can expect to find flavours from Spain, France, Morocco, Lithuania, Ecuador and more, alongside delicious indulgences such as crepes and waffles.
Visitors will be able to enjoy the culture and flavours on offer in different parts of the town centre – with stalls located on Low Pavements, Central Pavement and on Vicar Lane.
This event is being brought to Chesterfield in partnership with Market Place Europe, Chesterfield Borough Council and Vicar Lane Shopping Centre.
Chesterfield’s General Market in the Market Place will continue to run while this event is taking place.