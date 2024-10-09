In pictures: Chesterfield councillors tour Stephenson Memorial Hall for renovation update

By Ed Dingwall
Published 9th Oct 2024, 16:05 BST
Representatives for Chesterfield Borough Council donned hard hats this week to take a tour around Stephenson Memorial Hall and learn how the multimillion pound restoration project is coming along behind the scaffolding.

Construction firm GF Tomlinson took control of the grade II listed building last year and has been working to achieve the ambitious plans which include creating a single entrance to both facilities, an expanded theatre, a reconfigured museum, community spaces and a new café bar.

Around £11million from a total £20m Levelling Up Fund grant and £695,000 from Arts Council England is being used to fund the renovation and remodelling of the venue, and councillors were keen to get a progress update from those on site.

Councillor Kate Sarvent, cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “The building has changed dramatically since December 2023 and the work so far is starting to show how this building will feel when it is completed. I’m excited to welcome residents and visitors back to this venue once it is completed and think it will be a truly spectacular experience that we can all be proud of.

“This is an ambitious project for our borough and there is a lot of hard work still to do, but it will create a truly unique building where residents and visitors can experience culture and learn about the history of our borough.”

Managing director Adrian Grocock added: “We’re pleased with how works are progressing and you can really see the pivotal stages taking place to breathe new life into the Corporation Street site.”

“Once complete, the landmark state-of-the-art facility in the town centre will be revitalised, bringing many new opportunities to the local vicinity for arts and entertainment.”

Find out more about the project and sign up for updates about the project at www.chesterfield.gov.uk/revitalise.

Representatives from Chesterfield Borough Council and GF Tomlinson.

1. Stephenson Memorial Hall - October 2024

Representatives from Chesterfield Borough Council and GF Tomlinson. Photo: Jaktphotography

On Station Back Lane a new extension is being built which will house dressing rooms and a backstage area with modern accessible facilities for performers. The foundation has been laid and the blockwork is rising steadily.

2. Stephenson Memorial Hall - October 2024

On Station Back Lane a new extension is being built which will house dressing rooms and a backstage area with modern accessible facilities for performers. The foundation has been laid and the blockwork is rising steadily. Photo: Jaktphotography

In the auditorium the changes are significant – the circle has been stripped back, with the decorative panelling being safely stored ready to be reinstalled once the project is complete. and new steelwork brought into the building ready to build an enlarged seating area.

3. Stephenson Memorial Hall - October 2024

In the auditorium the changes are significant – the circle has been stripped back, with the decorative panelling being safely stored ready to be reinstalled once the project is complete. and new steelwork brought into the building ready to build an enlarged seating area. Photo: Jaktphotography

Cut outs have also been made in the walls to create a new access point to the circle from the upper floor of the new café bar. New entrances to the auditorium on the ground floor have been created and a new concrete slab has been laid on the auditorium floor which will allow for the installation of a new air conditioning system that provides heating and cooling for theatre guests.

4. Stephenson Memorial Hall - October 2024

Cut outs have also been made in the walls to create a new access point to the circle from the upper floor of the new café bar. New entrances to the auditorium on the ground floor have been created and a new concrete slab has been laid on the auditorium floor which will allow for the installation of a new air conditioning system that provides heating and cooling for theatre guests. Photo: Jaktphotography

