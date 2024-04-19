In pictures: £19m renovation project reveals hidden details of Victorian Chesterfield museum and theatre

The ongoing refurbishment of Chesterfield’s Stephenson Memorial Hall has revealed some fascinating new details of the 19th century building which had been concealed by decades of earlier work.
By Ed Dingwall
Published 19th Apr 2024, 15:35 BST

Chesterfield Borough Council has issued a positive progress update on the £19million project to renovate and remodel the theatre and museum space of the Grade II listed building on Corporation Street, and create a new café bar, education and community facilities.

Though it is not due for completion until 2025, workers from construction contractor GF Tomlinson have encountered many dramatic moments already, as they peel back the layers of history which have built up since the building first opened in 1879 as a library and lecture hall.

Other architectural features have been in plain sight all along, but are now cast in a different light as each room takes on a different character.

These images offer residents a glimpse behind the scenes and into the past, as well as the shape of things to come.

To learn more about the project, visit chesterfield.gov.uk/stephenson-memorial-hall.

Scaffolding has been put in place to allow for improvement and replacement works to the chimney, spire, guttering and timber structures.

1. Stephenson Memorial Hall progress

Scaffolding has been put in place to allow for improvement and replacement works to the chimney, spire, guttering and timber structures. Photo: Chesterfield Borough Council

In the main auditorium, the flooring, seating and stage have now been removed from the theatre to allow for the refurbishment works, temporary protective covers have been used to protect carved woodwork which will be restored before reopening.

2. Stephenson Memorial Hall progress

In the main auditorium, the flooring, seating and stage have now been removed from the theatre to allow for the refurbishment works, temporary protective covers have been used to protect carved woodwork which will be restored before reopening. Photo: Chesterfield Borough Council

These Victorian tiles was discovered hidden in the box office.

3. Stephenson Memorial Hall progress

These Victorian tiles was discovered hidden in the box office. Photo: Jakt Photography

The tiles will now be protected and put on full view when the building reopens.

4. Stephenson Memorial Hall progress

The tiles will now be protected and put on full view when the building reopens. Photo: Chesterfield Borough Council

