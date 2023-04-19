The task force comprises partners including the Police and Crime Commissioner Angelique Foster, district council leadership and senior officers, local ward councillors and the police.

Members last met on Friday, April 14, to discuss the presence of a number of caravans in the station car park, which had arrived over the Easter weekend, resulting in a promise for a ‘swift response’ to evict the encampment and step up local police patrols.

On Wednesday, April 19, the group met again to agree action for removing the last remaining unauthorised caravan at the site.

Travellers have illegally occupied Matlock's station car park in recent days.

A spokesperson said: “The district council and Police confirmed that all but one of the caravans that had been occupying the site illegally during the Easter break had left on Saturday and that the council would continue with eviction procedures, including a court hearing on Friday this week.

“Residents are encouraged again to contact the District Council or the Police to report any concerns they may have.”

The eviction action does not include the Traveller family to whom the district council owes a legal homeless duty, and who are being allowed to remain in agreed locations until a long-term home can be found..

The encampment is just the latest in a series of such situations, set against the backdrop of continued failure by the district council to provide the legally required temporary and permanent pitching sites.