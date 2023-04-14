Council promises ‘swift response’ to illegal traveller camp in Derbyshire town
Residents of a Derbyshire town were reassured that the illegal occupants of a traveller camp would be evicted at the ‘earliest opportunity.’
The Derbyshire Dales Illegal Encampment Task Force met today (Friday, April 14) to discuss the unauthorised encampment that is occupying the site at Station Car Park in Matlock.
A Derbyshire Dales District Council spokesperson said: “The task force brought together partners including the Police and Crime Commissioner, district council leaders, local ward councillors, senior council officers and the Derbyshire Police to gain a status update on the situation and to set an action plan to deal with the issue swiftly.
The Council confirmed eviction procedures are underway and that it will be working to evict the illegal occupants at the earliest opportunity. Derbyshire Police have confirmed that they are increasing patrols.
“Residents are encouraged to contact the Council or the Police to report any concerns they may have.
“The eviction action does not include the Traveller family to whom the Council owes a legal homeless duty.”