Hundreds sign petition against Derbyshire woodland holiday park scheme

More than 500 people have signed a petition against plans to convert part of a Derbyshire woodland into a holiday park – after campaigners raised concerns the scheme could mean the loss of trees and an increase in traffic.

The Save Farley Moor campaign group launched the petition after a packed meeting at The Whitworth Hotel, in Darley Dale, in opposition to Forest Holidays’ planning application to Derbyshire Dales District Council to build 75 cabins in 140 acres of woodland at Farley Moor, off Farley Lane, near Matlock.

Many residents and campaigners have already raised objections including concerns about potential noise and light pollution, increased traffic congestion, road safety, access, loss of trees, the impact on wildlife, the disturbance of land releasing peat into the atmosphere, and the over-saturation of the area’s holiday market.

Concerned resident Sarah Benson said: “ I believe this application is not in the right place, and will overshadow locally owned businesses nearby, plus it will increase traffic pollution into a public green space, damaging wildlife habitat.”

How the holiday park might look. Picture courtesy of Forest Holidays

Plans include nine one-bed cabins, 35 two-bed cabins, 22 three-bed cabins, five four-bed cabins and four five-bed treehouse cabins to accommodate 185 people, a car park, reception, shop, cafe, maintenance building and outdoor play area.

The Council for the Protection of Rural England has objected to the scheme claiming there is insufficient infrastructure to cope with the plans and it is concerned how more tourism may affect the ecosystem and neighbourhood.

The Clean Rivers Trust has also objected due to concerns about a feared threat of harm from the proposed development to others’ water supply and Darley Dale Town Council has objected with concerns about light pollution, highways and the impact on the environment and limited infrastructure.

However, Matlock Town Council, Natural England and Derbyshire County Council’s Highways department have raised no objections.

Campaigners oppposed to Forest Holidays' plans for a park at Farley Moor, near Matlock, attended a meeting at the Whitworth Hotel, In Darely Dale

Forest Holidays has stated money generated by the scheme will go into woodland management and the scheme will create new jobs and be sensitive to the environment with a management plan for a more diverse forest canopy.

Land manager Forestry England – which operates as the landlord to Forest Holidays – has been advised the development will have no adverse effect upon the highway and no safety concerns are expected, and further proposed improvements include enhancements to the access point off Farley Lane.

Forestry England added that plans include the removal of approximately 10 per cent of trees and it argued ‘additional tree removal’ will be needed for normal thinning and to minimise the impact of Dothistroma Needle Blight infection.

It claims there will also be an enhancement of the woodland on an ongoing basis to change the woodland at Farley Moor from coniferous pine to continuous cover native woodland.

Kitty Kenyon, who started the petition, claims the scheme will involve the felling of over 1,300 trees which she believes will destroy a large portion of the woodland and reduce public access.

But Forestry England claims the proposals are designed to deliver ‘biodiversity net gain’ and ecological surveys and studies have been conducted for protected species and measures will be put in place so there will be ‘no adverse impact or loss of habitat’ and lighting will be carefully considered.

Those interested can visit the campaign group’s petition at change.org https://chng.it/zqLbkLLyb7 and Change.org/SaveFarleyMoor for details.