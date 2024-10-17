Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Land manager Forestry England has disputed campaigners’ claims that a proposed scheme for a holiday park with 75 log cabins at a Derbyshire woodland beauty spot will create traffic problems and mean a loss of trees.

Planning applicant Forest Holidays is looking to build a holiday park on land managed by Forestry England who have disputed campaigners’ claims that the scheme will result in light pollution, increased traffic issues, access problems, a loss of trees and an impact on wildlife, as well as an over-saturation of the holiday market.

Forest Holidays’ planning application for 75 cabins in 140 acres of woodland at Farley Moor, off Farley Lane, near Matlock, is currently being considered by Derbyshire Dales District Council.

A Forestry England spokesperson said: “Forestry England’s remit and commitment, always, is to balance the interests of people, nature and economy in the nation’s forests, with appropriate consideration to local concerns and sensitivities.”

Forestry England has argued a Highways Statement and Travel Plan confirms the existing network is capable of accommodating what it regards as a ‘modest increase’ in traffic, and measures will be put in place to promote and provide more sustainable travel options.

It also states it has been advised the development will have no adverse effect upon the highway and no safety concerns are expected, and further proposed improvements include a small public parking area and enhancements to the access point off Farley Lane.

Forestry England stated that plans include the removal of approximately 10 per cent of trees to allow for the cabins site and a public car park for up to 16 vehicles but it argued that ‘additional tree removal’ will be needed as part of Forestry England’s normal thinning or selective felling to minimise the impact of Dothistroma Needle Blight infection.

A Forestry England spokesperson added: “Many more than this number of trees would be removed as part of the normal forestry thinning cycle at this location and would be felled in the future if the proposals do not go ahead.

“The proposals will lead to an enhancement of the woodland on an ongoing basis to change the woodland at Farley Moor from coniferous pine to continuous cover native woodland.

“This would be done through selective and progressive thinning over a number of years and allowing natural regeneration to take place along with supplementary planting. ”

The spokesperson also argued that proposals are designed to deliver ‘biodiversity net gain’ and ecological surveys and studies have been conducted including assessments for protected species.

A Breeding Bird Survey has been submitted and the proposals have been designed to take account of the presence of existing populations and ‘avoidance and mitigation measures’ have been put in place to ensure there will be ‘no adverse impact or loss of habitat’, according to Forestry England.

Forestry England also stated lighting, and avoiding light pollution will be carefully considered and that applicant Forest Holidays already operates in a number of National Parks and sensitive locations where dark skies policies are in place.

However, the Council for the Protection of Rural England has objected to the scheme claiming there is not enough justification why the tourism will not effect the ecosystem and neighbourhood and it claims there is insufficient infrastructure to cope with an increasing number of people.

It also argues that Derbyshire Wildlife Trust believes the development will threaten northern Farley Moor which is a crucial area for birds.

The Clean Rivers Trust has also objected due to concerns about a feared threat of harm from the proposed development to others’ water supply in the area.

However, Matlock Town Council, Natural England and Derbyshire County Council’s Highways department have raised no objections but the county council stated that it would welcome improvements to the planned site’s access and junctions.

The proposed site aims to accommodate 185 people with plans for nine one-bed cabins, 35 two-bed cabins, 22 three-bed cabins, five four-bed cabins and four five-bed treehouse cabins.

It also aims to include a reception, shop, cafe, maintenance building and outdoor play area, a ranger station, storage pods, recycling points, ancillary roads, paths, and an archery range as well as 249 parking spaces, according to the BBC’s Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Forest Holidays and Forestry England also hope the scheme will boost the economy with some money going back into woodland management, and it aims to create 48 new jobs increasing to 57 new jobs within three years.

The design of the holiday park will be sensitive to the environment, according to Forest Holidays, and it is expected to introduce benefits with a management plan with a more diverse forest canopy.

Forestry England has also argued the district council’s adopted local plan supports the proposals for new holiday accommodation and that this scheme will align with the council’s Corporate Plan for Thriving Communities in a Thriving Environment and the Derbyshire Dales Economic Plan 2019-2033.

The Save Farley Woods campaign group is holding a public meeting for those with concerns about the proposed development at The Whitworth, on Station Road, at Darley Dale, from 7pm, on October 22.

Forestry England clarified that Forest Holidays is not a commercial arm of Forestry England as was previously reported after explaining that since 2022 Forestry England no longer holds shares in Forest Holidays.

It explained that Forestry England regards itself as a responsible and supportive landlord to Forest Holidays and to hundreds of other business partners who create experiences for the public to enjoy in the nation’s forests.