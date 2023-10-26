A bonfire night event attended by thousands of Derbyshire residents has been called off after flooding during Storm Babet.

The venue for Erewash Borough Council’s (EBC) spectacular is West Park in Long Eaton – which was flooded when Storm Babet hit and will not dry out in time to stage the event on November 4.

A council official said: “The main event area was left with significant surface water following the storm. The council assessed the event site and has to prioritise safety, including the movement of the public and vehicles on site, as well as access in case of emergency.

“Effective event management would not have been possible following the flooding and site damage, particularly with more rain having fallen on already sodden ground.”

The venue for the event was flooded during Storm Babet. Image: Erewash Borough Council

Advance tickets were available via an online vendor and anyone who made purchases will be issued a full refund to the card they used within the next seven days. No further action should be needed.

Others who bought tickets from town halls will need to return to the same receptions and hand the tickets back for refunds.

