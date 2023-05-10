‘Great deal of anger’ remains among residents at meeting around future of Chesterfield’s historic Tapton House

The meeting, hosted at the Lockoford Inn, was opened by Di Treece from the Friends of Tapton House (FoTH) – a group who had submitted a bid to take on the property and return it to community use.

Di said that there had been some dialogue regarding community engagement with Stone Castle Enterprise Ltd (SCE) – the company that Chesterfield Borough Council opted to sell Tapton House to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were told in January that SCE wanted to meet FoTH with a view to working together on a heritage project. They have said they would like to meet us once all their business and planning is done.

Chesterfield Borough Council placed the historic property on the market last year.

“They have also been asked if they would hold a few open days before work starts on the building as a gesture of goodwill, so that residents and ex-pupils of Tapton House School can look around the house and see it in its original state. We're hoping for a positive outcome.”

Councillor Paul Holmes, leader of the Chesterfield Liberal Democrats, also spoke at the meeting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Di said: “Coun Paul Holmes spoke and explained the political process in cases like this. He said the council had chosen not to apply to the many sources of funding which could have restored and renovated Tapton House.

“His suggestion that the house become an extension of the Innovation Centre, offering some rooms as extra office space while using the rest to celebrate the achievements of the Markham family and George Stephenson – as well as offering space for community events – was dismissed.

Last week’s meeting was attended by a number of Chesterfield residents.

The meeting was attended by a number of residents, and Di said that many were concerned with what they perceived as a lack of communication from the council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The residents asked a number of questions, including why Labour candidates hadn't attended, why no public consultation had taken place and why the petition, signed by over 3,000 people, had been ignored. There's a great deal of anger about the whole process.”

Later in the meeting, Liberal Democrat Councillor Ed Fordham gave an impassioned speech about the historical significance of the Markham family.

Ben Flook, the Conservative candidate for the Chesterfield constituency at the next general election, also attended the meeting.

Coun Paul Holmes had voiced his opposition to the sale on a number of occasions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin Bruno, another FoTH member and former head boy from Tapton House school, encouraged people to write down their memories and send them to [email protected]. The group is aiming to compile a document showcasing residents’ thoughts regarding the redevelopment of the house.

Di added: “There is a lack of beautiful properties in beautiful surroundings that act as a peaceful calm retreat for the community, and a wonderful place for free family leisure time – vital in the cost of living crisis.