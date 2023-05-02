News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Wife of Duke with key coronation role dies just days before event
33 minutes ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff
43 minutes ago Marelle Sturrock: Parents 'devastated’ over death of murdered daughter
1 hour ago Tributes paid to teenager who died after entering river
3 hours ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
3 hours ago Zoe Ball confirmed as host of new ITV talent show

‘Mindless’ vandals target Derbyshire Railway Station – following recent improvements to platform

Dove Holes Railway Station has been recently targeted by antisocial behaviour.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 2nd May 2023, 12:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 12:50 BST

Officers from Buxton Police SNT have been seen patrolling Dove Holes Railway Station last week, following recent reports of Anti-Social Behaviour on the platform.

The station which was named as ‘dangerous’ by passengers in the past has been undergoing improvements before the vandals’ attack.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Following the incident, a spokesperson for Buxton Police SNT said: “Recent investment into improving the platforms appearance has been defaced by mindless vandals.“Please report any ASB in this area to your local SNT team online or via 101.”

Officers from Buxton Police SNT have been seen patrolling Dove Holes Railway Station last week, following recent reports of Anti-Social Behaviour on the platform.Officers from Buxton Police SNT have been seen patrolling Dove Holes Railway Station last week, following recent reports of Anti-Social Behaviour on the platform.
Officers from Buxton Police SNT have been seen patrolling Dove Holes Railway Station last week, following recent reports of Anti-Social Behaviour on the platform.