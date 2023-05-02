Officers from Buxton Police SNT have been seen patrolling Dove Holes Railway Station last week, following recent reports of Anti-Social Behaviour on the platform.

The station which was named as ‘dangerous’ by passengers in the past has been undergoing improvements before the vandals’ attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the incident, a spokesperson for Buxton Police SNT said: “Recent investment into improving the platforms appearance has been defaced by mindless vandals.“Please report any ASB in this area to your local SNT team online or via 101.”