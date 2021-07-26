Here are the latest submitted and decided planning applications for North Derbyshire for the week commencing Monday, July 19:

Latest planning applications submitted to Chesterfield Council:

Lockwood House, 24 Abercrombie Street, Chesterfield: Remove weeping willow to near ground level and treat stump to inhibit regrowth;

3 Westwood Drive, Inkersall: Removal existing conservatory and erection of single-storey rear extension;

7 Marchwood Close, Brockwell: Single-storey front extension and creation of additional off-road parking;

10 Staunton Close, Chesterfield: Works to trees;

20 Newby Road, Newbold: First-floor extension to rear and front porch;

Home extensions are among a number of new planning applications.

Land adjacent former St Joseph’s Church, Chesterfield Road, Staveley: Three detached dwellings.

Latest planning applications decided by Chesterfield Council:

Friends Meeting House, 27 Ashgate Road, Chesterfield: Crown lift hawthorn to avoid obstruction to pedestrians on adjacent footpath. Conditional permission;

18 Church Street North, Old Whittington: Crown reduction of holly tree. Approved;

Home extensions are proving popular as people react to spending months in lockdown at home with a desire for home improvements.

9 Sedbergh Crescent, Newbold: Fell oak due to excessive die back in canopy, replant with replacement English oak. Conditional permission;

10 Ians Way, Loundsley Green: Crown lift and thin oak tree. Conditional permission;

McDonald’s Restaurant, West Bars, Chesterfield: Installation of two rapid electric vehicle charging stations within the car park. Conditional permission;

Former council house, Saltergate, Chesterfield: Change of use of former council building to 59 apartments. Conditional permission;

Site of former North East Derbyshire Council offices, Saltergate, Chesterfield: Demolition of existing building and erection of extra care accommodation for older people, landscaping and car parking. Withdrawn;

272-274 Old Road, Chesterfield: Single-storey rear extension to both dwellings to enable the conversion of two dwellings into one. Conditional permission;

152 Somersall Lane, Somersall: Conversion and extension of garage to garden room. Conditional permission;

17 Westbourne Grove, Ashgate: Ground-floor rear extension to kitchen and living room, first-floor rear dormer extension and first-floor front dormer extension. Conditional permission;

1 Queen Mary Road, Chesterfield: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

18 Sydney Street, Chesterfield: Two-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

56 Vincent Crescent, Chesterfield: Two-storey front extension and associated internal and external alterations. Conditional permission;

150 Somersall Lane, Somersall: Single-storey front extension. Conditional permission;

Unit 17A, Whitting Valley Road Trading Estate, Whitting Valley Road, Old Whittington: Externally illuminated fascia signs. Conditional permission;

58 Greenbank Drive, Loundsley Green: Single-storey rear extension, two-storey side extension and front porch. Conditional permission;

42 Brookside Glen, Chesterfield: Two-storey side extension to form study and family room with bedroom and en-suite over, single-storey rear extension to form new kitchen area and replacement of existing flat roof over garage with new pitched, lean-to roof. Conditional permission;

John Pye Auctions, Newton House, Pottery Lane West, Whittington Moor: Change of use of existing building from glass manufacturing, storage and distribution unit to online auction house and distribution unit, retention of existing office space and amendments to the exterior of the building. Conditional permission;

Plans unveiled for goat shelter

Latest planning applications submitted to North East Derbyshire Council:

Hillcrest, Commonside Road, Barlow: Field shelter for goats;

Sheffield Organic Growers, land on north side of Hazlehurst Lane, Sheffield: Agricultural barn, of steel portal frame construction;

Rose Hill, Cordwell Lane, Millthorpe, Holmesfield: Fell ash tree and eight saplings;

48 Hazel Drive, Wingerworth: Demolition of conservatory and erection of single-storey rear extension;

33 Northern Common, Dronfield Woodhouse: Demolition of existing car port and erection of extension to detached garage, including alterations and re-roof of existing garage and enlargement of window to dwelling’s front elevation;

15 Highfields Crescent, Dronfield: Removal of single-storey side extension and construction of two-storey side extension, front porch and single-storey rear extension;

44 Rowan Tree Road, Killamarsh: First-floor extension over existing side extension and ground-floor extension to side;

11 Stubley Lane, Dronfield: First-floor windows and ground-floor French windows;

Land at junction of Main Road and Smithy Brook Road, Renishaw: Sculpture and associated items;

29 Gosforth Drive, Dronfield: Porch roof extension and garage front extension;

St Leonard's Church, Main Road, Shirland: Pruning works to lime trees;

13 Rupert Street, Lower Pilsley: Demolition of conservatory and replacement by two-storey rear extension and loft conversion into accommodation;

72 Hallfieldgate Lane, Shirland: Prune ash tree;

20 Bents Crescent, Dronfield: Raise roof height to form two-storey dwelling and incorporating front, two-storey extension;

52 Station Road, Pilsley: Demolition of existing conservatory and erection of a two-storey rear extension;

Land South Of Jetting Cottage And Jetting Forge Fallgate Milltown Ashover

20 Rouse Street, Pilsley: Single-storey garden annexe to provide ancillary accommodation;

Over Asher, Hillside, Ashover: Demolition of existing side extension and construction of new single-storey side extension and decking area;

Croft Cottage, Dalebank Lane, Ashover: Internal alterations and single-storey rear extension.

Green light for 13-home housing development

Latest planning applications decided by North East Derbyshire Council:

North Carolina Farm, Lant Lane, Tansley: Agricultural barn for livestock. Planning permission required;

5 Shakespeare Street, Grassmoor: Single-storey side and rear extension. Conditional permission;

Barlow Croft, Barlow Lees Lane, Barlow: Construction of two additional storeys. Refused;

53 Grange Road, Pilsley: Conversion of garage to living space. Conditional permission;

1 Cruck Close, Dronfield Woodhouse: Replacement boundary fence. Conditional permission;

8 Munro Close, Killamarsh: First-floor side extension. Conditional permission;

123 Ravencar Road, Eckington: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

15 North Street, Hepthorne Lane, North Wingfield: Summer house. Conditional permission;

41 Main Road, Ridgeway: Porch and single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

179 Market Street, Clay Cross: Two single-storey side extensions, new front porch, two-storey rear extension, garden room to rear, retention of existing access and creation of additional vehicular access. Conditional permission;

Dewey House Farm, Dewey Lane, Brackenfield: Single-storey side extension to provide annexe. Conditional permission;

19 High Street, Dronfield: Fell ash and lime tree. Conditional permission;

1 Fabric View, Holmewood: Single-storey attached garage. Conditional permission;

11 Wood Close, Wingerworth: Extension to the front of the property and alterations. Conditional permission;

1 Lea Road, Dronfield: Repair and restoration works to roof. Conditional permission;

5 Russell Gardens, Old Tupton: Demolition of garage and conservatory and construction of two-storey front and side and single-storey rear extensions. Conditional permission;

30 Ashley Lane, Killamarsh: Residential development comprising 13 homes with associated access, garaging, landscaping and car parking. Conditional permission;

18 Dumbleton Road, Killamarsh: Two-storey side extension, demolition of existing conservatory and replacement with single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

93 Eckington Road, Coal Aston: Single-storey rear extension, first-floor side extension above existing garage, front porch and rear dormer windows with Juliet balconies. Conditional permission;

Land west of stables and Smithy Brook Farm, Smithy Moor, Stretton: Proposed flower workshops in association with existing flower farm business, retention of glazing to the front of the west barn, creation of a passing place adjacent to existing access track, installation of a private drainage system for the provision of a toilet and retention of existing hardstanding, farm office and greenhouse. Conditional permission;

95 Windsor Drive, Wingerworth: Loft conversion with two front dormers, one rear dormer, and hips converted to gables, single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

2 Stretton Road, Morton: Demolition of existing single-storey outbuilding and erection of detached dwelling with associated garden and parking. Conditional permission;

1 Haworth Close, Stretton: Two dwellings. Conditional permission.

Bridge replacement plans unveiled

Latest planning applications submitted to Bolsover Council:

Land to the rear of 3-15B Market Street, South Normanton: Semi-detached, three-storey building incorporating two separate properties;

Hollingsworth, Oxcroft Lane, Bolsover: Two-storey side extension to both side elevations, two-storey rear extension, removal of existing roof and construction of new roof with elevated eaves and ridge height to form rooms in the roof with dormers to existing single-storey detached dwelling, refurbishment of external facing materials to dwelling and construction of detached garage with storage over;

58 Clowne Road, Barlborough: Vehicular access to front;

Markham Colliery North Tip Bridge, Doe Lea river/rail crossing, off Markham Lane, Duckmanton, Markham Vale: New bridge crossing of the River Doe Lea including construction of bridge abutments and earth ramps, installation of new bridge structure and construction/surfacing of new, non-motorised user route linking into the former Markham Colliery site from land to the east of the river;

Radius Systems storage land, High View Road, South Normanton: Building with one fully open end to allow the operators to perform the unpacking and repacking in a sheltered place;

106 Chesterfield Road, Shuttlewood: Single-storey extension to the rear;

Pear Tree Farm, Rectory Road, Upper Langwith: First-floor extension over existing kitchen footprint;

6 Arcadia Avenue, Shirebrook: Recreation room in rear garden;

55 Barlborough Road, Clowne: Remove wall on the front of the property and drop kerb to allow access for a vehicle for parking on the front.

Latest planning applications decided by Bolsover Council:

20 Turnley Road, South Normanton: Single-storey side extension. Conditional permission;

47 Alfreton Road, Newton: Roof dormer extension and ground-floor extension to rear of bungalow. Approved;

10 Westbridge Road, Barlborough: Single-storey rear extension and external alterations including new front entrance door and proposed garden room/store outbuilding. Conditional permission;

69 Clowne Road, Barlborough: Light cream-coloured render to the external facades. Conditional permission;

32 Main Street, Palterton: Replace existing wooden windows and doors with upvc windows and composite doors to as closely as possible match existing doors and windows. Conditional permission;

7B Rotherham Road, New Houghton: Demolish existing garage, erection of a two-storey side extension, modify retail outlet. Conditional permission;

Brookfield House, Station Road, Clowne: Extension of existing funeral directors facility including installation of air conditioning unit. Conditional permission;

Land north-west of Beaumont Cottage, Hilcote Lane, Hilcote: Three buildings to be used for animal housing and storage of agricultural machinery and implements. Conditional permission;

1 Court View, Clowne: Boundary wall with fence on top. Conditional permission;

71 Langwith Road, Langwith Junction: Roof terrace above single storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

Land north of 11 Back Lane, Palterton: Conversion of redundant farm buildings to form a single dwelling. Conditional permission.

Prison plans dormitories demolition

Latest planning applications submitted to Derbyshire Dales Council:

HM Prison Sudbury, Sudbury: Demolition of P5 and P6 dormitory buildings;

Bay Trees, Atlow Lane, Atlow: Replacement dwelling and detached garage.

Latest planning applications decided by Derbyshire Dales Council:

Brunswood House, Brunswood Road, Matlock Bath: Works to beech tree. Conditional permission;

27 Clifton Road, Matlock Bath: Dismantle laburnum tree to as near to ground level as possible. Conditional permission;

4 Gate House, Gatehouse Drive, Wirksworth: Fell Norway spruce tree and crown reduce canopy of goat willow tree. Conditional permission;

Riber Hall Manor, Riber Road, Riber, Matlock: Crown lift sycamore tree. Conditional permission;

39 Barnwell Lane, Cromford: Conversion of outbuilding to ancillary accommodation. Conditional permission;

Hurds Barn Farm, Marston Common, Marston Montgomery: Outbuilding. Conditional permission;

The Fields, Ladygrove Road, Two Dales: Extensions to dwellinghouse and extension and alterations to garage to form first-floor ancillary accommodation. Conditional permission;

Rose Cottage, Snapes Lane, Snelston: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

Harehill Farm, Ashbourne Road, Sudbury: Cattle cubicle shed. Approved;

Meadow Cottage, 1 Russell Square, Main Road, Hulland Ward: Two-storey extension to existing dwelling. Conditional permission;

Cornerstone Cottage, The Green, Brailsford: Internal and external alterations. Conditional permission;

Hillview, Mapleton Road, Mapleton: Alterations to outbuilding. Approved;

Osmaston Polo Ground, Quilow Lane, Osmaston: Siting of storage building. Approved.