First look at newly revamped leisure centre in Derbyshire town after £1.9m refurbishment by council
A Derbyshire leisure centre will reopen again after a lengthy refurbishment – and this is a first look at the new facilities on offer.
The Killamarsh Active leisure centre is set to open its doors to residents this week after a £1.9m refurbishment of the site.
The centre, operated by North East Derbyshire District Council, will welcome users on Friday, September 30 – and the Derbyshire Times were invited for a sneak peek of the new facilities.
These photographs show everything you can expect to find at Killamarsh Active. More information about what is on offer at the centre can be found on the Killamarsh Active website here.
