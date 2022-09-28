First look at newly revamped leisure centre in Derbyshire town after £1.9m refurbishment by council

The Killamarsh Active leisure centre is set to open its doors to residents this week after a £1.9m refurbishment of the site.

The centre, operated by North East Derbyshire District Council, will welcome users on Friday, September 30 – and the Derbyshire Times were invited for a sneak peek of the new facilities.

These photographs show everything you can expect to find at Killamarsh Active. More information about what is on offer at the centre can be found on the Killamarsh Active website here.

1. Killamarsh Active The site has undergone a near £2m revamp - and has been rebranded as Killamarsh Active.

2. 80 station gym A new 80 station gym and improved fitness studio will complement the dedicated spinning room, and further improvements have been made throughout the building to toilets and changing facilities.

3. On-site café and soft play centre The council hoped to create a bright, modern, open-plan facility for all the community to enjoy - with a brand new on-site café and soft play centre.

4. Wider transformation The project has seen the library relocated into the town centre, marking the start of the wider transformation of the town - including the refurbishment of the skate park.