Chesterfield takeaway ordered to make major improvements

Go Grill, at 33 West Bars, Chesterfield, was given the one-star rating after the premises were inspected on September 8. It means major improvements are required to meet hygiene standards.

New five-star ratings were also issued to a number of town buisinesses including: Pumpkin Cafe at Chesterfield Rail Station, Corporation Street, Chesterfield; rated on April 12; The Woodside at 343 Ashgate Road, Chesterfield; rated on September 14; Coco/Bar Rumba at 26-28 Corporation Street, Chesterfield; rated on September 9; China Town takeaway at 53 Newbold Road, Chesterfield; rated on September 15; Take a Break at 15a Glumangate, Chesterfield; rated on September 9 and Kentucky Fried Chicken (West Bars) at 75 West Bars, Chesterfield; rated on September 8

The one star rating means major improvement is necessary

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ratings are awarded by the Food Standards Agency, to help you choose where to eat out or shop for food, by giving you clear information about the businesses’ hygiene standards.

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality. The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online.