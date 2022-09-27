Chesterfield Borough Council has confirmed that there are two illegal traveller encampments in the Hasland area.

One group of travellers has established themselves on land just off Heathcote Drive, close to Calow Lane. Another group have set up a camp on the Calow Lane Industrial Estate on Calow Brook Drive.

A spokesperson for Chesterfield Borough Council said: “We are aware that there are currently two groups of Travellers in Hasland.

Travellers have arrived at land off Heathcote Drive - as well as a nearby industrial estate.

“Our team will be serving the Travellers with Direction To Leave notices, we will then serve Summons on Thursday and attend court on Friday for Eviction Notices.