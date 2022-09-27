Council issues update on efforts to remove two illegal traveller encampments in Chesterfield
The borough council has provided an update on its efforts to move travellers on from two sites in Chesterfield.
Chesterfield Borough Council has confirmed that there are two illegal traveller encampments in the Hasland area.
One group of travellers has established themselves on land just off Heathcote Drive, close to Calow Lane. Another group have set up a camp on the Calow Lane Industrial Estate on Calow Brook Drive.
A spokesperson for Chesterfield Borough Council said: “We are aware that there are currently two groups of Travellers in Hasland.
“Our team will be serving the Travellers with Direction To Leave notices, we will then serve Summons on Thursday and attend court on Friday for Eviction Notices.
“If both groups remain, this will allow us to instruct bailiffs to move the groups on.”