Police urge residents to help investigation after thieves target Derbyshire home and make off with hoard of valuables
Police are appealing for information after a burglary in a Derbyshire town – in which a number of valuables were stolen.
Police are investigating a burglary that took place at a property on Brookhill, Clowne between 4.30pm on August 18 and 8.00am on August 19.
The incident saw a quantity of jewellery, a gaming PC, an Apple Watch and a PS4, along with games, stolen from the home.
Officers have shared images of some of the stolen items, and some similar to those stolen, in the hope that someone may have seen them for sale locally or have information about them.
Anyone who can aid the investigation should contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*481950:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.