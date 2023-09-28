Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chesterfield Borough Council is again working with Chesterfield Football Club to deliver the family friendly fireworks event in Stand Road Park.

1866 Sport, Chesterfield FC’s in-house radio station, will deliver the entertainment at this year’s event, with Becky Measures hosting on the night. Confirmed acts include the return of the Disney Princesses performing well-known songs. The fireworks theme will be decades, with the display set to popular sing-along songs from the 60s through to the present day.

The event takes place on Friday, November 3. The gates will open at 4.30pm and the event will end at 9.00pm.

Councillor Kate Sarvent, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “It is fantastic to be working with Chesterfield Football Club and Becky Measures again to put on this popular family friendly event. We’re excited that some of the popular acts from last year are returning, including the meet and greet with the Disney Princesses – come along early to make sure you don’t miss the chance to win Disney on Ice tickets. Please wrap up warm, wear suitable footwear and join in the family fun.”

Bridget Ball, Chesterfield FC’s marketing manager, said: “We are delighted to be working with Chesterfield Borough Council once again. We will be promoting the event via 1866 Sport in the build-up and then delivering some great entertainment on the night. We can’t wait to see everyone there!”

Becky Measures added: “I am so looking forward to hosting what is probably the biggest event in Chesterfield. I had a the pleasure of hosting this event for many years in my Peak FM days and I can’t wait to be back with the community of Chesterfield and my home town. The event at Stand Road has always been the one to look forward to and I’m honoured to be a part of it.”

Entry to the event is £3 per person but free for children under five. Entry is cash only and please make sure you bring the correct money as change cannot be given.

This is a family friendly event – alcohol, fireworks and sparklers are prohibited items and will be confiscated if found.

Parking for the event will be available at Chesterfield FC’s SMH Group Stadium for a donation of £5 per car, which will help cover the cost of stewards – with any excess being given to Chesterfield FC Community Trust.

There is also a bus stop on Sheffield Road which is less than a two-minute walk from the park. More details about bus services that stop here on the Stagecoach website.