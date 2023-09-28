Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins calls bus delays 'unacceptable' as Stagecoach set to refund taxi receipts

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following a well-attended public meeting on Chesterfield buses held at Loundsley Green Community Centre, Mr Perkins spoke to the Operations Manager for Stagecoach in Chesterfield regarding the issues raised by residents.

This comes after several complaints about bus services across the town earlier this year– with residents facing delays, buses not showing up and issues caused by the lack of services running late in the evening.

Mr Perkins said: “I know how important local bus services are for so many people. They are vital for children getting to school, people getting to work, health appointments, shopping, days out, visiting family, going to the Jobcentre. And they are so important for older people, who may rely on buses even for relatively short journeys, and who can become socially isolated if services are reduced.

"The delays and cancellations being reported, particularly with the 39 service, have been unacceptable and I thank Stagecoach for being open and honest about the problems passengers have experienced in Chesterfield and their willingness to meet with residents and councillors.

"Reliability is crucial. Without confidence that buses will run and run on time, passengers will make other arrangements or not travel at all which is totally unacceptable in this day and age.”

Following the meeting, Stagecoach promised Mr. Perkins that the company would look into improving the services in several ways.

Investigations have been launched into issues with the most complained services, line 39 and X17 - and findings will be passed onto the commercial department to investigate.

Stagecoach is also giving their office staff extra guidance and training so if there is a bus missing for any reason, they will cancel it on the app and make sure the next one will run. If the second bus was to suffer an issue, they have assured Mr Perkins that they will get another bus from another route to accommodate. Provisions have been put in place to make sure that the last buses run, which should mean they are always treated as a priority service.

The suggestions for a Holme Hall to Bakewell route and a service for Ashgate and Deerlands estates sugegsted by residents are being looked into by Stagecoach’s commercial department.

Stagecoach also confirmed, if a passenger misses a service due to the bus not turning up, the firm will reimburse them if they have to take a taxi instead. The passengers will be asked to provide a valid signed and dated taxi receipt for the journey in order to get the refund.

The transport company also confirmed that they will look into introducing a number of late services, which would mean people can go into town for a drink, dinner or the theatre and know that they can still get the bus home.