Disappointment as Derbyshire park's £730,000 makeover see loss of popular paddling pool

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As previously reported, the council is redirecting Government funds from its halted cinema scheme into a £730,000 makeover of Hall Leys Park in Matlock, including a new skatepark and resurfacing worn pathways.

While the principle of investment has been broadly welcomed, it was perhaps the news that the authority intends to replace the park’s paddling pool with splashpads that made the biggest splash with local Facebook users, many of whom pointed out it had been a favourite family destination for many summers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Responding to a post on the council’s page, Tracy Fudge spoke for many, saying: “I think losing the padding pool for a splash pad is a mistake. The paddling pool is a big draw to the town for families.

Residents have expressed doubts about Derbyshire Dales District Council's plans to replace a Matlock paddling pool. (Image: Google)

“Splash pads are just not the same. I really think that this needs a consultation because I think you will find opposition to this proposal.”

Lindsey Peet added: “I’d rather have the shallow pool as the splash pads at Bakewell and the splash pad at Ashbourne are always broken. Also the splash pads are set to work for around five minutes and then switch off for five or ten minutes, in which time the children have gone cold or gotten bored. I’d rather the council post a few designs and then see which gets the most votes.”

The council has argued that splashpads are both more accessible than a pool for disabled users, easier to maintain – at a time of huge pressure on budgets – and more environmentally friendly but not everyone is convinced by the supposed advantages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Catherine Bush said: “We have a disabled child at the pool at Hall Leys is fantastic as it doesn’t have sides just a gentle slope into the deeper water.

The council says a splash pad like this would be more accessible, economical and environmentally-friendly. (Photo: Habibur Rahman/National World)

“It is very rare to find a facility like this that is accessible so you will be removing a huge asset if you replace it with a run-of-the-mill splashpad which will no doubt break within a few months like the other local ones.”

Clare Herbert added: “With a grandchild who has limited walking mobility we would much prefer the current set up in Matlock park than a splashpad.”

Neil Munro chimed in too, asking: “I care about accessibility a lot but has a consultation about the current paddling pool been conducted with disabled children and their families?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I visit the park regularly with a child who uses a wheelchair and we just wheel his chair into the end with the fountains. He loves it. He can’t go in the main pool but he also can't use the climbing frame or slides. We just adapt. If disabled children are asking for more accessible equipment will all the play equipment be replaced as none of it is accessible currently except the roundabout?”

Hall Leys Park is a hugely popular destination for local families and Peak District tourists throughout the summer. (Photo: Robin Burns/National World)

The lack of consultation was a recurring theme in several responses, as were suggestions for where the money might be better spent.

With some of the same pot of money being spent on renovations of the Bakewell Road bus station, Sandra West said: “How can you refurbish a bus station without toilets. It’s the first think people want when they get off a bus, especially older people and children.

“How are they expected to get to the top of the park, especially if they are getting a connecting bus. Matlock is a tourist town so make it welcoming by having toilets at the bus station. A rethink on this is needed immediately.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elswhere Aretha Adern said: “Any ideas on Bakewell park? It's years and years old. The equipment on there isn't ideal for the smaller kids. Hopefully it'll be out turn next to upgrade the splash area.”

Mark Wakeman added: “They said they were doing the pavilion four years ago we got told the money was there and still nothing has happened. We get nothing in Bakewell.”

When the Derbyshire Times put these comments to the council, a spokesperson responded by clarifying the process used to select the funded projects and the next steps to be taken before work begins.

They said: “The first thing to stress is that this funding for our most popular park is brilliant news, not least because it provides an instant solution to the much-needed replacement of the 20-year-old skate park. The community group we have been working with on this project had assumed their dream would take many years to come to fruition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Consultation on the new skatepark was carried in September 2023 and the feedback will be help influence the design. As part of the procurement process for the splashpad there will be an opportunity for people to comment on the design. Government rules dictate this must happen by June. This consultation will also include direct communication with families and carers of disabled children. Those contacts are already being made and we will publicise the consultation through all our usual channels.”

They added: “With regard to our other parks, we made it clear when we put out an open invitation to local capital projects in December last year that, on this occasion, Matlock would be prioritised as this is where the original UK Shared Prosperity Fund money was due to be spent until the planned redevelopment of the town’s market hall had to be put on hold after two invitations to procure a main contractor and value engineering of the scheme did not bring acceptable or affordable tenders.

"We received one request from Bakewell in response to the invitation – to improve the tennis courts in Bakewell Park – but unfortunately the £45,000 estimated cost fell way short of the £200,000 UKSPF minimum budget requirement for individual projects. Refurbishment of the pavilion in Bakewell Park would not have been achievable in the strict government timescales as the project would have needed to have gone to the Peak District National Park Authority for planning consent.

“So this is something of a windfall which directly benefits Hall Leys Park and the tens of thousands of people who enjoy the facilities there. The other 30 parks we operate will continue to be maintained to the best of our ability and will receive upgrades when needed and when finances allow. The good news is that we are looking to replace the splashpads in our Ashbourne and Bakewell Parks in the next couple of years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Matlock is already blessed with having two blocks of accessible public toilets that we operate at the top of the park and at the train station. A third block is operated by the town council as part of the park’s play area. A revamp of the bus station toilets was not in the Bakewell Road phase one scheme approved by full council members in December 2023.”