Developer appeals council decision to throw out controversial Derbyshire housing scheme

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The developer behind plans for more than 400 homes on a Derbyshire hillside, dubbed potentially “catastrophic” due to flood risk, has filed an appeal.

The scheme, from William Davis Homes, sought to build 423 homes and associated services on the Matlock Wolds site off Pinewood Road, Gritstone Road and Sandy Lane.

This was unanimously rejected by Derbyshire Dales District Council in March and now William Davis Homes has submitted an appeal to the Planning Inspectorate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah Whetton, group land director at William Davis Homes, said: “This appeal involves an application for outline planning permission for a site already identified for development in the Derbyshire Dales Local Plan.

The proposed Matlock Wolds housing site, circled in red, above Matlock. Image from

“As a responsible developer, we have a reputation for quality and caring for the communities we build in.

“The proposed development will help to address the demand for housing in the area and contribute to the government’s new homes target of 1.5 million in the next five years.

“We will provide detailed information about the drainage measures as part of the planning conditions, which are part of the ongoing planning process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is disappointing we’re having to go through the appeal process given the site is allocated in the Local Plan and there is a dire need for additional housing in Matlock.”

The company says it will ask for an independent engineer, to be appointed by Derbyshire County Council, to review the proposed scheme.

Flooding was one of the core concerns over the scheme, on the hillside above Matlock, which has been hit by numerous bouts of heavy flooding in recent years – in part caused by run-off off the surrounding hills.

Numerous speakers during the March district council meeting referred to a report from a chartered civil engineer hired by Derbyshire County Council who had found that flood water collection ponds planned on the site would need to be so large that they could “pose a threat to life” to the downstream population.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 2,500 people signed a petition started last June by the Wolds Action Group opposing the scheme and a total of 462 objection letters were submitted to the council over the project.

In April, the district council detailed in paperwork forming part of its new Local Plan preparations that several large housing developments could be dropped from its future planning for the area.

It listed the Matlock Wolds site as one of the sites which could be dropped, with the district having an identified need for up to 1,888 homes by 2040 but having existing plans for more than 3,000 already in its blueprint.

When the scheme was rejected in March, Julie Atkin, a member of the Wolds Action Group, said: “Five years and four months is an awfully long time for people to have this hanging over them and the anxiety and the stress it has caused cannot be underestimated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is the wrong place to build. We all know we need new homes but they need to be built in the right places. The Wolds is clearly the wrong place.”

She said the scheme would see the loss of “rare and irreplaceable landscapes” and that the developer’s inability to afford infrastructure funding through Section 106 payments would lead to taxpayers footing the bill.

The developer is currently required to make £7.4 million in contributions towards required improvements to roads, schools and health services to cater for the scheme and says this would leave it unable to provide affordable housing. It says there will be “a significant financial contribution towards improving local services”.

At the meeting which saw the scheme rejected in March, Cllr Peter Slack said: “Flooding is the big issue and this will contribute to flooding and if we persist with these holding tanks, well, they will only hold the water so long and the water will flow right down the Bentley Brook and to Knowlston Place and Matlock town centre and it will have a catastrophic impact on Matlock eventually. We can’t go ahead with this.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Sue Burfoot had said: “Matlock is at a crisis point in terms of flood risk. The consequences of overdevelopment have resulted in serious and unacceptable flooding and sewage problems.”

She had said the site was a “precious habitat” and “natural flood defence” while the planned scheme would be “visually intrusive” and would represent “urban sprawl”.

Tom Dillarstone, agent for the applicants, had said there had been “a lot of sound and fury” about the plans but that the council “must take a dispassionate view” saying there were many benefits to the scheme, including “more than 400 high-quality homes” along with solar panels and electric vehicle charging points.