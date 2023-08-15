A major development at Dunston was approved by Chesterfield Borough Council (CBC) last month. The authority’s planning committee gave the green light to a 500 dwelling scheme from William Davis Homes, located off Dunston Road and Dunston Lane – near the company’s new 299 home Skylarks residential development.

The proposals include the creation of public open space, walking and cycling links – together with plans for a takeaway, pub or restaurant. Land will also be reserved for a new primary school.

The Dunston Grange Action Group objected to the proposed development on the grounds that the surrounding villages would be severely impacted. Coun Maureen Davenport, who represents Brockwell Ward on CBC, also objected to the planning application. She said: “Sometimes, I feel we have to stand up for our countryside and I feel that this is a case in point.”

Residents protesting against the plans for Clowne Garden Village outside BDC's Arc offices in Clowne.

William Davis Homes said the scheme was in keeping with the council’s Local Plan, that a flood strategy showed there is no risk of flooding, and that Derbyshire County Council confirmed the development will not have a ‘significant impact’ on the connected highways.

Updated plans for an extensive development of 650 homes, including a residential care unit and a community building at Mastin Moor, were approved by CBC in February 2023.

The proposals were submitted by the business arm of the Chatsworth Estate, Devonshire Property Ltd. According to the planning documents, 5% of the houses built on the site, located on land south of Worksop Road, will be in an affordable range.

CBC’s planning committee is due to meet next week to consider another major planning application for 275 homes at Duckmanton – along with a commercial zone and an area to be designated for community use.

650 new homes will be created on a site south of Worksop Road at Mastin Moor.

The 16.6 hectare site is on agricultural fields located to the west of Duckmanton and north of Long Duckmanton, sloping away from Rectory Road to the west, with primary access points from Tom Lane.

Sutton-cum-Duckmanton Parish Council and residents have voiced concerns about the development, surrounding traffic safety, flooding, congestion and the loss of greenfield land.

A CBC spokesperson said: “The development of such a large greenfield site for housing will bring change to the local area, which is an understandable concern for local residents given the growth proposed for the village.

“However, planning decisions must be based on the development plan unless material considerations indicate otherwise. The site is allocated for 275 homes, which this application seeks permission for.

15 new homes will be constructed off Loundsley Green Road, Chesterfield.

“In addition, the application includes a commercial area with community use, which is of further benefit to the local area.”

Controversial plans for 1,800 homes at the Clowne Garden Village development off Hickinwood Lane, Clowne – along with other community and commercial facilities – were originally submitted to Bolsover District Council (BDC) by Waystone Ltd back in 2018.

BDC is currently considering updated information provided by Waystone in May 2023, with many Clowne and Barlborough residents voicing their opposition to the plans for the 24 hectare site at three different public consultation events.

Don Webb, chair of the Clowne Garden Village Action Group, told the Derbyshire Times at a recent protest that the scheme would increase the pressure on local services.

He said: “It’s going to impact all the infrastructure. We’re going to need new primary schools and extensions building to the secondary schools. The road network can’t handle the new 3,500 cars that will be on the roads and the medical centres will be overwhelmed with the approximately 23,000 extra appointments every year.”

“We don’t want the houses and they need to come up with a better plan.”

Both Waystone and BDC have already been consulting with residents in Clowne and Barlborough, as well as with a large number of organisations – including the Coal Authority, the Environment Agency, Highways England, Yorkshire Water and Derbyshire County Council.

During initial proposals Waystone acknowledged some opposition, but also said that a good number of people were supportive and positive about the plans and welcomed the potential for economic growth – as well as new jobs and facilities.

Woodall Homes Ltd has submitted a planning application to CBC to demolish existing buildings on a brownfield site at Tapton Business Park, on Brimington Road, Chesterfield. The company has proposed to build 83 dwellings, 41 apartments and 20 flats over garages – with ground floor commercial units and landscaping.

When the application was previously left non-determined by the council, Woodall Homes submitted an appeal for a public inquiry. This came after planning officers had highlighted the poor nature of footpaths around the site and the need to improve them, along with the requirement for a replacement bridge between Riverside East and the Waterfront areas.

Planners requested Woodall Homes should pay £1.275m towards the cost of any new bridge and they also identified path improvements could cost as much as £131,750.

Following a council planning committee meeting on Wednesday, and despite Woodall’s insistence the bridge funding request would be unviable, councillors voted unanimously in favour of the project – but the final decision now lies with the public inquiry scheduled for September 19.

Coun Stuart Brittain, vice chair of CBC’s planning committee, told the committee: “This scheme is not ideal and it is not ideal because of the complexities of the site. I think this has been well thought out in discussions with our officers – thank you to them – but I honestly do not think we are likely to get a better scheme and I would propose acceptance of this scheme.”