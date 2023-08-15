News you can trust since 1855
Doncaster Belles' Millie Bright has a shot on goal against Liverpool in 2012Doncaster Belles' Millie Bright has a shot on goal against Liverpool in 2012
From Killamarsh to World Cup champion? The career of England star Millie Bright

England defender Millie Bright has grown into her role captaining the Lionesses during this year’s World Cup – and tomorrow is poised to lead the team out in the crunch clash with Australia for a place in the final.
Mark Duffy
By Mark Duffy
Published 15th Aug 2023, 13:41 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 13:56 BST

The Derbyshire-born ace come a long way since being brought up in Killamarsh, playing for Killamarsh Dynamos as a child and then progressing to Sheffield United, Doncaster Belles and eventually Chelsea where she’s become a star in the Women’s Super League, as well as for her country.

Here, we take a look back at Bright’s early days in football right through to her most recent triumph in England’s World Cup quarter-final victory over Colombia

Is there another chapter to be written in her incredible career set to be written tomorrow?

Bright in action for Doncaster Belles against Sheffield United in 2010. She'd previously been with Killamarsh Dynamos and the Blades before moving to Doncaster.

1. The rise of Millie Bright

Bright in action for Doncaster Belles against Sheffield United in 2010. She'd previously been with Killamarsh Dynamos and the Blades before moving to Doncaster. Photo: National World

Bright also spent time on loan with Leeds United Ladies, for whom she is in action here against Bradford (Park Avenue)

2. The rise of Millie Bright

Bright also spent time on loan with Leeds United Ladies, for whom she is in action here against Bradford (Park Avenue) Photo: National World

Millie Bright has a shot on goal against Liverpool whilst playing for Doncaster Belles.

3. The rise of Millie Bright

Millie Bright has a shot on goal against Liverpool whilst playing for Doncaster Belles. Photo: National World

Jordan Nobbs of Arsenal is tackled by Millie Bright during a game in 2012.

4. The rise of Millie Bright

Jordan Nobbs of Arsenal is tackled by Millie Bright during a game in 2012. Photo: Getty

