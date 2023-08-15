From Killamarsh to World Cup champion? The career of England star Millie Bright
England defender Millie Bright has grown into her role captaining the Lionesses during this year’s World Cup – and tomorrow is poised to lead the team out in the crunch clash with Australia for a place in the final.
The Derbyshire-born ace come a long way since being brought up in Killamarsh, playing for Killamarsh Dynamos as a child and then progressing to Sheffield United, Doncaster Belles and eventually Chelsea where she’s become a star in the Women’s Super League, as well as for her country.
Here, we take a look back at Bright’s early days in football right through to her most recent triumph in England’s World Cup quarter-final victory over Colombia
Is there another chapter to be written in her incredible career set to be written tomorrow?
