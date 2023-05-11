News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire Dales council moves to evict unauthorised caravan from car park

Police and local authorities say they are again taking action to address an illegal encampment in Matlock.

By Ed Dingwall
Published 11th May 2023, 11:59 BST- 1 min read

The Derbyshire Dales Illegal Encampment Task Force, chaired by Police and Crime Commissioner Angelique Foster, met on Wednesday, May 10, to discuss the ongoing situation at Matlock’s Station Car Park.

Part of the site is currently occupied by a Gypsy family, whom Derbyshire Dales District Council has a duty to accommodate under homelessness legislation.

In the absence of any authorised stopping points for other nomadic peoples in the district – which the council is also legally required to provide but has failed to accomplish – the car park has become a destination for other visitors over recent months.

Matlock's station car park is currently home to an authorised encampment, but has attracted unauthorised visitors.Matlock's station car park is currently home to an authorised encampment, but has attracted unauthorised visitors.
On Wednesday, a spokesperson for the authority said: “A single caravan that had previously left the site has now returned. Derbyshire Dales District Council is currently applying for a court order to remove the occupants that do not have permission to be at the site.”

