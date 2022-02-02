Derbyshire councillor apologises for offence caused by ‘racist’ retweet

North East Derbyshire District Council carried out an investigation into the actions of Dronfield town councillor Victoria Kirk, after members of the public complained that she had retweeted a video portraying members of the Asian community in a negative light.

Councillor Kirk was suspended from her role on the town council, but has been reinstated after the investigation ruled that no action was to be taken as she was not acting in her civic role when she shared the material.

Victoria Kirk is a town councillor for Dronfield.

Speaking to the Derbyshire Times, Coun Kirk said: “These allegations have already been investigated by Derbyshire Police and they have confirmed that no crime was committed.

“But nevertheless, I have already offered a full apology for any offence caused by posts on social media.

“My focus is now on serving local residents in Coal Aston and Dronfield and building on the progress the town council is making.”

However district councillor Ross Shipman is questioning the outcome of the council’s investigation.

In a letter to monitoring officer Sarah Sternburg, leader Councillor Alex Dale and managing director Lee Hickin, he commented: “Are we honestly saying that as long as a councillor is racist when they aren’t acting as a councillor, they somehow are not racist when they are representing people?

“This seems like some Olympic level mental gymnastics, and a poor message this sends to minority groups in our district.”

He added: “I would also like to hear a statement in council that racism is all of its forms has no place in North East Derbyshire.”