No action will be taken following investigation into Derbyshire councillor’s ‘racist’ retweet

In October, Councillor Victoria Kirk was suspended from Dronfield Town Council after she retweeted a video entitled ‘Life in a Northern Town’, which portrayed members of the Asian community in a negative light.

After receiving complaints from members of the public, North East Derbyshire District Council (NEDDC) carried out a formal investigation into the matter.

A spokesperson for NEDDC stated: “After a thorough assessment into the matter, the Code of Conduct does not cover the actions of a councillor in their private life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Victoria Kirk is a town councillor for Dronfield

“The actions complained of were conducted in a private capacity and this means they are outside the Code of Conduct/Localism Act 2011 provisions.

“Accordingly no action has been taken.”

However Paul Shipley, who was one of the Dronfield residents who complained about the tweet, says he feels ‘deflated’ by the ruling.

The 53-year-old commented: “When I saw it I just thought ‘that’s disgusting’.

“When I sat and thought about it I thought ‘that isn’t right – as someone who purports to represent me as a Dronfield resident to be sharing that kind of filth’.

Mr Shipley continued “It wasn’t free speech, it was hate speech.”