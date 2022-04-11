Derbyshire council tax payers get £150 rebate from today to help with soaring energy costs

The cash has been awarded to residents living in bands A to D, or band E where there is a disabled band reduction, in a move by the Government to address soaring energy prices.

Those paying Council Tax via Direct Debit (DD) will have the money paid directly into their bank accounts and alternative arrangements will be made for non-DD customers, which are expected to take slightly longer.

A round-up of when each Derbyshire authority plans to make the payments is as follows –

Chesterfield Borough Council – late April at the earliest. Non-DD customers will be contacted directly by the council.

North East Derbyshire District Council (NEDDC) – late April/May. Non-DD customers will be contacted via letter with details of how the money can be claimed.

Amber Valley Borough Council – DD customers April, non-DD customers June. Non-DD customers will be required to complete a form to claim the rebate, which should be available on the council’s website from the end of May.

South Derbyshire District Council – DD customers June. An online application form will be launched on the council’s website for non-DD customers shortly.

Bolsover District Council – DD customers between April and September. The council is considering options for non-DD customers.

High Peak Borough Council – DD customers end of April. Non-DD customers are invited to apply for the rebate via the council’s website in May. Anyone eligible who does not apply or does not receive the payment via DD will have their Council Tax bill credited with £150 in June.

Derby City Council – no details of when payments will be made yet. The council will write to non-DD customers in due course.

Erewash Borough Council – DD customers from week commencing April 11. An application for non-DD customers to claim the rebate will be launched on the council’s website shortly.

Derbyshire Dales District Council – DD customers early May. The council will write to non-DD customers to arrange alternative payment.

Councillor Wayne Major, Deputy Leader and Lead Member for Resources at Erewash Borough Council: “Erewash Borough Council is working hard to ensure that the Council Tax rebate payments of £150 are made as promptly as possible to eligible households in the borough.

“We are following the guidance from Government, which is to wait until the first Direct Debit payments have been made by residents for 2022-2023.

“We anticipate the first payments being made to direct debit customers the week beginning 11 April.”

A spokesman for NEDDC added: “With regards to the customers who do not currently pay by Direct Debit we are working on a solution to enable us to make the payments and we will write to customers advising them accordingly once more information is available.

“There is no requirement for the customers to contact us at this stage.”

Householders are advised that they should never give out personal details over the phone or by email and anyone who believes they may have been contacted by scammers is advised to contact their local council directly.