Derbyshire County Council sets aside £200,000 to pay for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Derbyshire County Council has put aside £200,000 to pay for celebrations to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee this summer.

By Christina Massey, Local Democracy Reporter
Monday, 11th April 2022, 12:08 pm
The council’s Cabinet agreed to take the sum from the General Reserve to support a number of events that will be held in honour of Her Majesty’s 70th year on the throne.

Addressing Cabinet, Leader Councillor Barry Lewis said the money would go towards supporting events hosted by various organisations and care homes as well as wide celebrations in communities for what he called a ‘truly a remarkable reign’.

Details of exactly how the money will be spent will be released in due course.

Her Majesty The Queen is the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years on the throne

On 6th February this year, The Queen became the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years of service on the throne

To celebrate theanniversary, events and initiatives will take place throughout the year, culminating in a four day UK bank holiday weekend from Thursday 2 to Sunday 5 June.

