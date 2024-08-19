Derbyshire council launches consultation into planned library changes to save nearly £1m

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Derbyshire council has launched a public consultation into proposed changes to its library services as part of efforts to save nearly £1m to help balance a multi-million budget deficit.

The county council has unveiled the proposals in its draft Derbyshire Public Library Service Strategy for 2024 to 2029 – entitled A Modern Library Service for Derbyshire – and it has launched a 12-week public consultation which will run until November 2 to consider views before making any final decisions.

It has identified a planned reduction to the Library Service budget of £625,000 between April, 2025, to March, 2029, as well as £285,000 of savings which need to be carried forward from previous years to achieve a savings total of £910,000 between 2024 and 2029.

A council spokesperson stated: “The library service proposals are set out in our new draft Derbyshire Public Library Service Strategy ‘A Modern Library Service for Derbyshire’ which we unveiled last month.

County Council headquarters in Matlock

“The aim of the proposals is to keep library buildings open as well as creating a modern, agile, family-friendly and sustainable service across the county.

“The proposed changes would also support necessary budget savings and reflect changing patterns of library use while ensuring the service remains as accessible, efficient and cost-effective as possible.”

Derbyshire boasts 45 libraries of which the council controls 43 and two are community-managed in Tideswell and Woodville.

Council Leader Cllr Barry Lewis has insisted no libraries will close under the current authority and Deputy Leader, Cllr Simon Spencer, has stated the proposals reinforce the council’s commitment to libraries with a ‘pragmatic and measured approach’ to addressing the service while meeting a balanced budget.

Proposals include: Reducing opening hours by an average of 10per cent reflecting each library’s busiest times and not closing neighbouring libraries on the same day; Ensuring all libraries open for a time on a Saturday with larger libraries opening until 6pm twice a week; Removing reservation charges for book and talking book requests where the item is either in print or in stock, and removing charges for borrowing talking books; Merging the mobile service and home library service with a fleet of smaller, lower carbon vehicles to create one outreach service for vulnerable customers and for those living in remote areas.

Another key plan is to review opportunities to make efficient use of library buildings which could involve re-locating some to new, lower cost, more energy efficient sites, co-locating some with other services or organisations or changing the layout of some library buildings.

Other proposals include improving digital provision with access to other council services and the installation of self-service terminals in more of the smaller libraries to increase efficiency and accessibility, while inviting volunteers to support access to library services outside of regular hours by introducing a new way of managing community-supported libraries.

The council has already completed a staffing review, opened new libraries in Glossop and Belper, introduced two community-managed libraries at Tideswell and Woodville, relocated Killamarsh Library within a community leisure centre and previously achieved over £1.3m of savings.

Work on the proposed relocation of both Staveley and Clay Cross libraries to new and more efficient buildings is progressing after securing funding from the Government-funded Town Deals.

Theconsultation runs until November 2 and those interested in taking part can visit https://www.derbyshire.gov.uk/council/have-your-say/consultation-search/consultation-details/derbyshire-public-library-consultation-2024.aspx for details.