Demolition of former care home and apartments conversion for pub – but what developments are planned near you in Derbyshire?
Outdoor seating areas, holiday lets and stable blocks are among the dozens of planning applications submitted and ruled upon in the last seven days.
Here are the latest planning applications submitted and decided in the week commencing Monday, June 21, 2021:
Latest planning applications submitted to Chesterfield Council:7 Bateman Close, New Whittington: Single-storey side and rear extensions;
37 Knifesmithgate, Chesterfield: New entrance door and security shutter on the side elevation;
5-7 Cavendish Street, Chesterfield: Replacement shop front including fascia/shutterbox and retractable canopies;
24 Somersall Park Road, Chesterfield: Demolition of two-storey side extension and garage and erection of replacement two-storey side extension and single-storey rear;
Land adjacent Mary Ann Street, Sheepbridge: Residential dwelling;
239 St John’s Road, Newbold: Demolition of existing conservatory and erection of a single-storey rear extension.
Red House, Sheffield Road, Stonegravels: Demolition of redundant building;
Bio8, Mcgregors Way, Chesterfield: Retaining wall to level off area of scrub/wasteland to provide a level area for storage at the rear of the building;
85 Yew Tree Drive, Somersall: Two-storey side extension.
Outdoor seating plan for micro-bar and coffee shop
Latest planning applications decided by Chesterfield Council:
Eyre Chapel, Newbold Village, Newbold Road, Newbold: Remove dead wood from ash tree. Conditional permission;
Avenue House Surgery, 109 Saltergate, Chesterfield: Pruning of Himalyan birch to attain a clearance of 1m from structure. Approved;
136 Kirkstone Road, Newbold: Crown reduce by 3m and remove epicormic growth. Conditional permission;
19A Somersall Lane, Somersall: Deadwood oak, fell larch and replant alder or willow. Conditional permission;
Sonoco Consumer Products, Portland Works, Goyt Side Road, Chesterfield: Fell beech. Conditional permission;
4 Orwins Close, Newbold Road, Newbold: Crown reduce canopy by 4m, remove major dead wood, prune back to suitable growing points. Conditional permission;
1 Eyre Gardens, Highfield Road, Newbold: Fell one sycamore and one cherry tree. Conditional permission;
49 Victoria Street, Chesterfield: Crown reduce six large mix-species trees. Approved;
40 Netherleigh Road, Ashgate: Crown lift and thin tree. Conditional permission;
120 The Green, Hasland: Remove sycamore tree as close to ground level as possible. Refused.
55 Chantrey Avenue, Newbold: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;
176 Old Hall Road, Chesterfield: Removal of existing conservatory to the rear and construction on single storey kitchen/dining extension. Conditional permission;
3 Barley Lane, Holme Hall: Front extension. Conditional permission;
31 Hill View Road, Brimington: Single-storey front extension. Conditional permission;
The Britannia, 56 Old Hall Road, Chesterfield: Minor external alteration works comprising part build-up of external door opening to existing store at rear and installation of new PVCu casement window. Conditional permission;
18 Tollbridge Road, Woodthorpe: First-floor extension above garage at front and rear of property. Conditional permission;
Land between 16-18 Eyre Street East, Hasland: Residential development of one dwelling. Conditional permission;
19 Cromford Drive, Staveley: First-floor extension to the front elevation. Conditional permission;
59 Alexandra Road East, Chesterfield: Ground-floor extension to side elevation and hipped roof to gable at first-floor. Conditional permission;
15 Tunstall Way, Walton: Extension to front of house to create larger family/dining room and new access arrangement. Conditional permission;
The Walton Dam Nation, 5 Breckland Road, Walton: Change of service yard area located to the rear of 5 Breckland Road, to a fenced outdoor seating area with covered pergola. Conditional permission;
257 Hasland Road, Hasland: Two=storey rear extension with a flat roof and a two storey side extension for a garage with room above. Refused;
Lidl, Sheffield Road, Whittington Moor: Freestanding billboard to provide directions to the associated Lidl store. Conditional permission;
Land to north of Dunston Road, Chesterfield: Apartment block. Conditional permission;
18 Orchards Way, Walton: Two-storey rear extension and raised decking. Conditional permission;
9-21 Stephenson Place, Chesterfield: Conversion of offices above retail units to form seven residential apartments, one office unit and the amendment/replacement of existing rear windows. Conditional permission;
Pinewood Properties, 33 Holywell Street, Chesterfield: Increase window size to the shop front and form a new window opening to the eastern elevation. Conditional permission.
Security fence bid for junior school
Latest planning applications submitted to North East Derbyshire Council:
Pavilion and land off The Green adjacent district boundary track between The Green and Ingleton Road, Hasland: 2.4m-high security fence to the perimeter of the school playing field at Hasland Junior School;
Willow Heath, Palterton Lane, Sutton Scarsdale: Conservatory to side elevation and balcony to rear elevation;
5 Holbein Close, Dronfield: Two-storey side extension single storey rear extension;
Pine Lodge, Walton Back Lane, Walton: Single-storey front extension, enlarging of existing roof to create larger first-floor accommodation with and new dormers to side and rear, rear rear balcony and alterations to openings;
Walton House Farm, Matlock Road, Walton: Orangery to rear;
Orchard Croft, Brassington Lane, Old Tupton: Single-storey rear and side extension;
Mardon House, Holymoor Road, Holymoorside: Demolition and construction of replacement dwelling;
Site office, The Former Avenue Site, Derby Road, Wingerworth: Security fence and provide a storage area for works on the Country Park including the provision of storage of equipment for the sports pitches, nets, posts etc and maintenance equipment.
1 Cruck Close, Dronfield Woodhouse: Replacement boundary fence
Green light for holiday let plan for barn
Latest planning applications decided by North East Derbyshire Council:
16 Saddlers Croft, North Wingfield: Works to two oak trees. No objection;
135 North Wingfield Road, Grassmoor: Single-storey rear extension. Approved;
7 Drury Lane, Coal Aston: Single-storey rear extension. Approved;
79 Mansfield Road, Killamarsh: Single-storey rear extension. Approved;
Broadgorse Farm, Matlock Road, Walton: Agricultural hay and machinery store with access track. Prior approval not required
Syda House, Claypit Lane, Upper Loads, Holymoorside: Dormers to rear. Approved;
Greenhouse Farm, Coach Road, Overton: Change of use of agricultural building to two dwellings. Refused;
Renview, 40A Ridgeway Moor, Ridgeway: Pollarding of three trees. Conditional permission;
4 Stubley Croft, Dronfield Woodhouse: First-floor extension above existing garage with extension of existing pitched roof. Conditional permission;
85 Ashover Road, Old Tupton: Detached, timber-framed double garage. Withdrawn;
4 Holmesdale Close, Dronfield: Replacement of car port with single-storey side extension and alterations to rear openings. Conditional permission;
Brinslea, Chesterfield Road, Duckmanton: Alterations to front elevation including new windows. Conditional permission;
Bacons Springs Farm, Mill Lane, Clay Cross: Porch and new solid roof over existing conservatory. Conditional permission;
8 Cutler Close, Killamarsh: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;
25 Rosebud Way, Holmewood: Single-storey extension to front and garage conversion to habitable accommodation. Conditional permission;
54 Snape Hill Crescent, Dronfield: Two-storey side and rear extension. Conditional permission;
36 Netherfields Crescent, Dronfield: Removal of existing garage and proposed two-storey side extension with single-storey extension to the rear and new porch. Conditional permission;
169 Holymoor Road, Holymoorside: Two-storey rear extension and conversion of garage to living accommodation. Conditional permission;
61 Cutthorpe Road, Cutthorpe: Single-storey side and rear extensions and loft conversion with front and rear dormer windows. Conditional permission;
28 Salisbury Avenue, Dronfield: Pitched roof over existing two-storey side extension. Conditional permission;
10A Upperthorpe Villas, Killamarsh: Two-storey rear extension to form annexe to house. Conditional permission;
25 Holmesdale Close, Dronfield: Crown clean and lift oak tree. Conditional permission;
21 Penny Engine Lane, Eckington: Demolition of existing conservatory to rear elevation and erection of replacement larger extension. Conditional permission;
Box Farm, Handley Lane, Handley, Clay Cross: Change of use from vacant barn into holiday let. Conditional permission;
Western Building, Chander Hill Lane, Chander Hill, Holymoorside: Glazed enclosed covered space to rear of property. Conditional permission;
Stretton Hall Farm, Newmarket Lane, Clay Cross: Extensions to existing farm shop to create covered area for customers. Conditional permission;
Animal Shelter, Hagg Hill, New Tupton: Change of use of land to equestrian use and the retention of field shelter. Conditional permission;
Land rear of 69 Rotherham Road, Killamarsh: Nine, low-energy, serviced house shells for completion by end user. Conditional permission.
Restaurant/cafes plan for pub
Latest applications submitted to Bolsover Council:
Land to the rear of 28-30 Victoria Road, Pinxton: Detached dwelling;
10 Helpston Close, Westhouses: Two-storey extension to the side;
19 Oak Tree Road, Clowne: First floor and two-storey side extension;
20 Turnley Road, South Normanton: Single-storey side extension;
201 Shuttlewood Road, Bolsover: Rear conservatory;
86 Skinner Street, Creswell: Two-storey and single-storey extension to side and single-storey extension to rear;
Land to south of Creswell Business Park, Colliery Road, Creswell: Proposed care home with associated gardens and car parking for six people with learning disabilities and autism;
The Plug And Feathers, The Hill, Glapwell: Change of use of the existing public house to food and drink/restaurant and cafes;
125 Welbeck Road, Bolsover: Demolition of exisiting double garage and store and erection of new garage block with store on first floor;
Land east of 26 Linden Road, Creswell: Single-storey dwelling with detached garage;
Holly House, Cracroft Lane, Scarcliffe: Continuation of boundary wall from existing wall to secure rear of property.
Hotel Van Dyk and land south of plantation on north side of Worksop Road, Clowne: Re-plan of plots 25-27 and 32 with the addition of five dwellings;
132 Wharf Road, Pinxton: Single and two-storey extension to the rear of the house, single-storey extension onto the existing detached, two-storey single roomed dwelling to create a self contained granny flat;
1 Court View, Clowne: Boundary wall with fence on top;
Garage block, Meadow Close, Tibshelf: Three-bedroom dormer bungalow with adjacent garage;
Lodge Farm, 126 Shuttlewood Road, Bolsover: Double garage.
Apartments plan for pub given go-ahead
Latest applications decided by Bolsover Council:
Plot 6 Castlewood Grange, Pinxton Lane, Fulwood: Two industrial units. No objections;
Hall Farm, Church Street, Alfreton: Photovoltaic solar park and associated infrastructure. No objections;
14 Duke Street, South Normanton: Detached, three-bedroom dwelling. Conditional permission;
31 High Street, Whitwell: Replacement of fascias, soffits, bargeboards, rainwater goods and some windows and doors. Conditional permission;
16 Church Street East, Pinxton: Wrap-around, single-storey extension to rear/side of dwelling and construction of detached car port, removal of garage building. Conditional permission;
29 Franklin Crescent, Whitwell: Garage to side. Conditional permission;
32 Welbeck Road, Bolsover: Conversion of public house into gymnasium/fitness centre on ground floor and single-bedroom flat above. Conditional permission;
Land adjacent 23 The Hamlet, South Normanton: Construction of detached dwelling. Conditional permission;
Land adjacent 18 Wilson Street, Pinxton: Detached dwelling. Conditional permission;
2 Church View, Clowne: Dropped kerb and new access to rear of garden and new hardstanding. Conditional permission;
Blackwell Miners’ Welfare Sports Ground, Primrose Hill, Blackwell: Residential development of two detached dwellings, four semi-detached dwellings and new vehicular access. Conditional permission;
Castle Hill Farm, Walls Lane, Whitwell Common: Stable block with cuploa and weather vane. Conditional permission;
4 High Street, Whitwell: Conversion of public house to form four apartments. Conditional permission.
Green light for glamping pods
Latest applications decided by Derbyshire Dales Council:
31 The Knoll, Tansley: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;
Cavendish Apartments car park and Rockside Hall communal garden, Wellington Street, Matlock: Fell three leylandii trees. Conditional permission;
Jasmine House, West End, Brassington: Dismantle Norway spruce tree to as near to ground level as practicably possible. Conditional permission;
Hillview, Mapleton Road, Mapleton: Fell silver birch tree. Conditional permission;
The Cedars, 7 Wirksworth Hall Gardens, Wirksworth: Works to trees. Conditional permission;
Carsington visitor centre, Carsington Water, Carsington: Two freestanding signs at entrance. Conditional permission;
Buxton House, Main Street, Kirk Ireton: Remove sycamore tree, Norway spruce and mixed hedge. Conditional permission;
Hillocks Farm, Main Street, Kniveton: Conservatory. Approved;
Matchbox Cottage, 59 West End, Wirksworth: Replacement windows and doors. Approved;
Greenbank Farm, Main Street, Roston: Conversion of existing garage and outbuilding to annexe. Conditional permission;
Town Head Cottage, Town Head, Ashbourne: Two-storey rear extension. Approved;
9 John Street, Matlock: Single-storey rear extension. Approved;
The Cottage, Common Side, Brailsford: Extension to garage to form car port. Approved;
2 Quixhill Close Ashbourne: Fell ash tree. Refused.
37A St John Street, Wirksworth: Rebuild gable end wall and internal cross wall, replacement of lintel and additional internal structural work. Conditional permission;
The Quarryman, 1 Market Place, Wirksworth: Replacement signage. Refused;
Agricultural land, Birch House Farm, Derby Lane, Ednaston: Roadside sign: Refused;
Land to the rear of 36 Windmill Lane, Ashbourne: Dwellinghouse and associated garage. Refused;
Lilac Cottage, St John Street, Wirksworth: Garage and workshop. Conditional permission;
Land at The Old Barn, Rise End, Middleton-by-Wirksworth: Dwellinghouse. Conditional permission;
Land between Old Hackney Lane and Hackney Road, Hackney: Two glamping pods with associated creation of ecological habitat areas. Conditional permission;
Brailsford North Farm, North Lane, Brailsford: Change of use and conversion of agricultural building to dwelling house and creation of associated parking area. Conditional permission.