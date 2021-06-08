Here are the latest submitted and decided planning applications for the week commencing Monday, May 31.

Latest planning applications submitted to Chesterfield Council:

76 Old Road, Chesterfield: Conversion of front garden into driveway;

28 Brushfield Road, Holme Hall: Retention of sIngle-storey rear extension.

Latest planning applications decided by Chesterfield Council:

284 Handley Road, New Whittington: Demolition of existing conservatory and erection of single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

113 High Street, Old Whittington: Detached double garage with room above. Conditional permission;

Home extensions are proving popular as people react to spending months in lockdown at home with a desire for home improvements.

14 Bretton Close, Holme Hall: Single-storey pitched roof extension to existing bungalow to provide accommodation for specialist bathing facilities and wet room WC. Conditional permission;

2 Rossendale Close, Walton: First-floor side extension and erection of detached hobby room/store in the garden. Conditional permission;

4 Barnes Road, Hady: Bay window extension with storm porch to principal elevation. Conditional permission;

72 Paxton Road, Tapton: Single-storey, side, lean-to extension with roof lights and single-storey front porch. Conditional permission;

Home extensions are among a number of new planning applications.

26 Barn Close, Newbold: Two-storey side and single-storey rear extension. Refused;

18 Booker Close, Inkersall: Ground-floor rear extension including proposed raised terrace also provision of raised base to accomodate new garden shed. Conditional permission;

Land to north of 8 High Street, New Whittington: Two-storey detached domestic dwelling. Conditional permission;

St Patrick’s Church Hall, High Street, New Whittington: Demolition of disused church/church hall building and erection of nine three-bedroom houses. Conditional permission;

Glasshouse Farm Bungalow, Glasshouse Lane, New Whittington: Four-bedroom, detached dwelling. Conditional permission;

19 Spruce Close, Chesterfield: Single-storey rear extension. Refused.

Housing scheme planned for industrial site

Latest planning applications submitted to Bolsover Council:

46 Church Street, Clowne: Change of use from residential to holiday let;

3 Hall Lane, Newton: Reduce conifer and silver birch trees;

Land to the north-west of 31 Adin Avenue, Shuttlewood: Pair of two-storey dwellings;

North Walls Farm, Walls Lane, Whitwell Common: Extension to existing agricultural store building;

27 Hawke Brook Close, Bolsover: Garden summerhouse and hobby room;

Former Direct Services Depot, Unit 2, Mill Lane, Bolsover: Demolition of existing industrial buildings and proposal for new residential development;

Land rear of 39-59 The Woodlands, Whaley Thorns: Nineteen dwellings;

Field west of Evelyn Devonshire Cottages, west side of Chesterfield Road, Hardstoft: Screening for a photovoltaic park.

Green light for fairground equipment storage plan

Latest planning applications decided by Bolsover Council:

Farmwell Lane, South Normanton: Unit to be used for storage/distribution. No objections;

Keepers Corner, Keepers Corner Road, Stony Houghton: Two-storey side extension. Conditional permission;

1 Park Road, Shirebrook: Games room attached to existing outbuilding. Conditional permission;

14 Pinxton Lane, South Normanton: Two-storey extension to side and rear of dwelling. Conditional permission;

101 Shuttlewood Road, Bolsover: Single-storey extension to the rear. Conditional permission;

28 Bramble Close, South Normanton: Two-storey extension to side. Conditional permission;

Old Northern House, Main Street, Shirebrook: Detached garage. Conditional permission;

3 Cliff Nook, Broadmeadows, Pinxton: Single-storey side and rear extension. Conditional permission;

The Beeches, 5A Church Street, Barlborough: Extensions, front and rear, reduce size of existing garage, alter windows add stone head and cills and new roof. Conditional permission;

5 Plymouth Avenue, Pinxton: Prefabricated steel building for the use of storing caravans and fairground transport equipment. Conditional permission.

Former school facing demolition

Latest planning applications submitted to North East Derbyshire Council:

16 Saddlers Croft, North Wingfield: Works to two oak trees;

Former Clay Cross Junior School, Market Street, Clay Cross: Demolition of former school;

Ivy Cottage, Hackney Lane, Barlow: Fell silver birch tree;

135 North Wingfield Road, Grassmoor: Single-storey rear extension;

7 Drury Lane, Coal Aston: Single-storey rear extension;

79 Mansfield Road, Killamarsh: Single-storey rear extension;

113 High Street, Stonebroom: Single-storey rear extension;

Coronation Cottage, Mill Lane, Barlow: Demolition of garage and storage building and construction of two-storey building with double garage and first floor used as holiday let;

19 Sheffield Road, Killamarsh: Single-storey rear extension;

3 The Crescent, Clay Cross: Balcony;

Rykneld, Main Road, Old Brampton: Outbuildings for barbecue area and games room/storage;

Greenhouse Farm, Coach Road, Overton: Change of use of agricultural building to two dwellings, partial demolition of an agricultural building and erection of a garage/car port with a domestic store;

33 Holmesfield Road, Dronfield Woodhouse: Single-storey rear extension;

Wetlands, Lightwood Lane, Sheffield: Conversion of existing garage to form entrance hall with utility and store room;

2 Lydgate Drive, Wingerworth: Two-storey side extension with integral garage and front porch;

4 Stubley Croft, Dronfield Woodhouse: First-floor extension above existing garage with extension of existing pitched roof;

16 Ferndale Rise, Coal Aston: Raising of roof height to create rooms in roofspace;

19 Cemetery Road, Dronfield: Demolition of garage and erection of two-storey side and single-storey rear extensions with raised patio area, alterations to the fenestration of the front elevation and widening of existing driveway;

16 Highfields Crescent, Dronfield: Demolition of garage and erection of two-storey side extension, alterations to front fenestration and widening of existing access;

40 Flaxpiece Road, Danesmoor: Detached dwelling;

31 Birkin Avenue, New Tupton: Demolition of existing conservatory and construction of single-storey side and rear extensions;

3 Badger Lane, Woolley Moor: Single-storey front extension and alterations to existing front conservatory;

Fanshawe Gate Barn, Fanshaw Gate Lane, Holmesfield: Agricultural building to be used as machinery store.

Dwelling plan rejected

Latest planning applications decided by North East Derbyshire Council:

Broadgorse Farm, Matlock Road, Walton: Agricultural building for storage and livestock. Approved;

128B High Street, Eckington: Fell eucalyptus tree. No objection;

Snowdon Farm, Snowdon Lane, Troway: Crown reduce cherry and fell larch tree. No objection;

Grove House, Handley Lane, Handley: Ground-floor extension. Withdrawn;

29 John Street, Eckington: Single-storey rear extension with glazed lantern over. Conditional permission;

The Grange, 56 Main Road, Troway: First-floor side extension, removal of rear gable replaced with new ridge parallel to main ridge, removal of first-floor conservatory and replaced with first-floor rear extension, single-storey rear extension and replacement of roof. Conditional permission;

Land between Ashcroft and Cherry Tree Farm, Matlock Road, Walton: Infill dwelling with detached garage. Refused;

2 Hadfield Barn, Ashgate Road, Ashgate: Single-storey side extension. Conditional permission;

11 Fern Lea, Shirland: Two-storey side extension with single-storey rear element and front porch extension with internal alterations. Conditional permission;

11A Drury Lane, Coal Aston: Attached garage and single storey side/rear extension. Conditional permission;

17 Fir Place, Killamarsh: Two-storey side extension. Conditional permission;

Ivy Cottage, Deerleap Lane, Holmgate: Part second-floor, part two-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

2 Shireoaks Road, Dronfield: First-floor extension above garage. Conditional permission;

5 Vicarage Gardens Clay Cross: Crown reduce sycamore. Conditional permission;

54 Lincoln Way, North Wingfield: Fence at boundary with the highway. Conditional permission;

The Old Church, Westfield Lane, Middle Handley: Dismantle, reposition, widen and rebuild lychgate with new vehicular access. Withdrawn;

Hawthorne Way, Back Lane, Morton: Detached dwelling. Conditional permission.

Homes plan for farm buildings refused

Latest planning applications decided by Derbyshire Dales Council:

Home Farm, Whitelea Lane, Tansley: Change of use of agricultural building to larger dwelling house. Prior approval not required;

8 Arkwright Close, Darley Dale: Single-storey rear extension, Approved;

Hopton Manor, Main Street, Hopton: Replacement windows. Conditional permission;

Dovelowe Farm, Shields Lane, Roston: Change of use of agricultural buildings to two larger dwellinghouses and two smaller dwellinghouses. Refused;

192 Smedley Street, Matlock: Single and first-floor extensions, dormer windows, balconies, refacing of exterior walls in render and alterations to windows and doors. Approved;

86 Greenhill, Wirksworth: Demolition of existing stone outbuildings and replace with a timber shed, covered shelter and metal canopy. Conditional permission;

65 Bank Road, Matlock: Conversion of garage to annexe with link to house. Conditional permission;

Northfield Barn, off Main Street, Kirk Ireton: Fell eucalyptus and Norwegian spruce trees. Conditional permission;

The Croft, Nottingham Road, Tansley: Single-storey extensions. Approved;

16 Henry Avenue, Matlock: Replacement garage. Withdrawn;

14 Starkholmes Road, Matlock: Driveway and access to highway. Conditional permission;

3 Union Street, Ashbourne: Replacement rear door and kitchen window, replacement of kitchen floor and repoint part of rear wall. Conditional permission;

Hunters Valley Farm, Alkmonton Road, Boylestone: Wildlife pond to rear of property. Approved.

9 Swaines Meadow, Wirksworth: Two-storey rear extension. Approved.