Housing plan for former Chesterfield church hall site as old North Derbyshire school faces demolition - but what developments are planned near you?
Extensions, homes and work to trees are among the dozens of planning applications submitted and ruled upon in the last seven days.
Here are the latest submitted and decided planning applications for the week commencing Monday, May 31.
Latest planning applications submitted to Chesterfield Council:
76 Old Road, Chesterfield: Conversion of front garden into driveway;
28 Brushfield Road, Holme Hall: Retention of sIngle-storey rear extension.
Latest planning applications decided by Chesterfield Council:
284 Handley Road, New Whittington: Demolition of existing conservatory and erection of single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;
113 High Street, Old Whittington: Detached double garage with room above. Conditional permission;
14 Bretton Close, Holme Hall: Single-storey pitched roof extension to existing bungalow to provide accommodation for specialist bathing facilities and wet room WC. Conditional permission;
2 Rossendale Close, Walton: First-floor side extension and erection of detached hobby room/store in the garden. Conditional permission;
4 Barnes Road, Hady: Bay window extension with storm porch to principal elevation. Conditional permission;
72 Paxton Road, Tapton: Single-storey, side, lean-to extension with roof lights and single-storey front porch. Conditional permission;
26 Barn Close, Newbold: Two-storey side and single-storey rear extension. Refused;
18 Booker Close, Inkersall: Ground-floor rear extension including proposed raised terrace also provision of raised base to accomodate new garden shed. Conditional permission;
Land to north of 8 High Street, New Whittington: Two-storey detached domestic dwelling. Conditional permission;
St Patrick’s Church Hall, High Street, New Whittington: Demolition of disused church/church hall building and erection of nine three-bedroom houses. Conditional permission;
Glasshouse Farm Bungalow, Glasshouse Lane, New Whittington: Four-bedroom, detached dwelling. Conditional permission;
19 Spruce Close, Chesterfield: Single-storey rear extension. Refused.
Read More
Housing scheme planned for industrial site
Latest planning applications submitted to Bolsover Council:
46 Church Street, Clowne: Change of use from residential to holiday let;
3 Hall Lane, Newton: Reduce conifer and silver birch trees;
Land to the north-west of 31 Adin Avenue, Shuttlewood: Pair of two-storey dwellings;
North Walls Farm, Walls Lane, Whitwell Common: Extension to existing agricultural store building;
27 Hawke Brook Close, Bolsover: Garden summerhouse and hobby room;
Former Direct Services Depot, Unit 2, Mill Lane, Bolsover: Demolition of existing industrial buildings and proposal for new residential development;
Land rear of 39-59 The Woodlands, Whaley Thorns: Nineteen dwellings;
Field west of Evelyn Devonshire Cottages, west side of Chesterfield Road, Hardstoft: Screening for a photovoltaic park.
Green light for fairground equipment storage plan
Latest planning applications decided by Bolsover Council:
Farmwell Lane, South Normanton: Unit to be used for storage/distribution. No objections;
Keepers Corner, Keepers Corner Road, Stony Houghton: Two-storey side extension. Conditional permission;
1 Park Road, Shirebrook: Games room attached to existing outbuilding. Conditional permission;
14 Pinxton Lane, South Normanton: Two-storey extension to side and rear of dwelling. Conditional permission;
101 Shuttlewood Road, Bolsover: Single-storey extension to the rear. Conditional permission;
28 Bramble Close, South Normanton: Two-storey extension to side. Conditional permission;
Old Northern House, Main Street, Shirebrook: Detached garage. Conditional permission;
3 Cliff Nook, Broadmeadows, Pinxton: Single-storey side and rear extension. Conditional permission;
The Beeches, 5A Church Street, Barlborough: Extensions, front and rear, reduce size of existing garage, alter windows add stone head and cills and new roof. Conditional permission;
5 Plymouth Avenue, Pinxton: Prefabricated steel building for the use of storing caravans and fairground transport equipment. Conditional permission.
Former school facing demolition
Latest planning applications submitted to North East Derbyshire Council:
16 Saddlers Croft, North Wingfield: Works to two oak trees;
Former Clay Cross Junior School, Market Street, Clay Cross: Demolition of former school;
Ivy Cottage, Hackney Lane, Barlow: Fell silver birch tree;
135 North Wingfield Road, Grassmoor: Single-storey rear extension;
7 Drury Lane, Coal Aston: Single-storey rear extension;
79 Mansfield Road, Killamarsh: Single-storey rear extension;
113 High Street, Stonebroom: Single-storey rear extension;
Coronation Cottage, Mill Lane, Barlow: Demolition of garage and storage building and construction of two-storey building with double garage and first floor used as holiday let;
19 Sheffield Road, Killamarsh: Single-storey rear extension;
3 The Crescent, Clay Cross: Balcony;
Rykneld, Main Road, Old Brampton: Outbuildings for barbecue area and games room/storage;
Greenhouse Farm, Coach Road, Overton: Change of use of agricultural building to two dwellings, partial demolition of an agricultural building and erection of a garage/car port with a domestic store;
33 Holmesfield Road, Dronfield Woodhouse: Single-storey rear extension;
Wetlands, Lightwood Lane, Sheffield: Conversion of existing garage to form entrance hall with utility and store room;
2 Lydgate Drive, Wingerworth: Two-storey side extension with integral garage and front porch;
4 Stubley Croft, Dronfield Woodhouse: First-floor extension above existing garage with extension of existing pitched roof;
16 Ferndale Rise, Coal Aston: Raising of roof height to create rooms in roofspace;
19 Cemetery Road, Dronfield: Demolition of garage and erection of two-storey side and single-storey rear extensions with raised patio area, alterations to the fenestration of the front elevation and widening of existing driveway;
16 Highfields Crescent, Dronfield: Demolition of garage and erection of two-storey side extension, alterations to front fenestration and widening of existing access;
40 Flaxpiece Road, Danesmoor: Detached dwelling;
31 Birkin Avenue, New Tupton: Demolition of existing conservatory and construction of single-storey side and rear extensions;
3 Badger Lane, Woolley Moor: Single-storey front extension and alterations to existing front conservatory;
Fanshawe Gate Barn, Fanshaw Gate Lane, Holmesfield: Agricultural building to be used as machinery store.
Dwelling plan rejected
Latest planning applications decided by North East Derbyshire Council:
Broadgorse Farm, Matlock Road, Walton: Agricultural building for storage and livestock. Approved;
128B High Street, Eckington: Fell eucalyptus tree. No objection;
Snowdon Farm, Snowdon Lane, Troway: Crown reduce cherry and fell larch tree. No objection;
Grove House, Handley Lane, Handley: Ground-floor extension. Withdrawn;
29 John Street, Eckington: Single-storey rear extension with glazed lantern over. Conditional permission;
The Grange, 56 Main Road, Troway: First-floor side extension, removal of rear gable replaced with new ridge parallel to main ridge, removal of first-floor conservatory and replaced with first-floor rear extension, single-storey rear extension and replacement of roof. Conditional permission;
Land between Ashcroft and Cherry Tree Farm, Matlock Road, Walton: Infill dwelling with detached garage. Refused;
2 Hadfield Barn, Ashgate Road, Ashgate: Single-storey side extension. Conditional permission;
11 Fern Lea, Shirland: Two-storey side extension with single-storey rear element and front porch extension with internal alterations. Conditional permission;
11A Drury Lane, Coal Aston: Attached garage and single storey side/rear extension. Conditional permission;
17 Fir Place, Killamarsh: Two-storey side extension. Conditional permission;
Ivy Cottage, Deerleap Lane, Holmgate: Part second-floor, part two-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;
2 Shireoaks Road, Dronfield: First-floor extension above garage. Conditional permission;
5 Vicarage Gardens Clay Cross: Crown reduce sycamore. Conditional permission;
54 Lincoln Way, North Wingfield: Fence at boundary with the highway. Conditional permission;
The Old Church, Westfield Lane, Middle Handley: Dismantle, reposition, widen and rebuild lychgate with new vehicular access. Withdrawn;
Hawthorne Way, Back Lane, Morton: Detached dwelling. Conditional permission.
Homes plan for farm buildings refused
Latest planning applications decided by Derbyshire Dales Council:
Home Farm, Whitelea Lane, Tansley: Change of use of agricultural building to larger dwelling house. Prior approval not required;
8 Arkwright Close, Darley Dale: Single-storey rear extension, Approved;
Hopton Manor, Main Street, Hopton: Replacement windows. Conditional permission;
Dovelowe Farm, Shields Lane, Roston: Change of use of agricultural buildings to two larger dwellinghouses and two smaller dwellinghouses. Refused;
192 Smedley Street, Matlock: Single and first-floor extensions, dormer windows, balconies, refacing of exterior walls in render and alterations to windows and doors. Approved;
86 Greenhill, Wirksworth: Demolition of existing stone outbuildings and replace with a timber shed, covered shelter and metal canopy. Conditional permission;
65 Bank Road, Matlock: Conversion of garage to annexe with link to house. Conditional permission;
Northfield Barn, off Main Street, Kirk Ireton: Fell eucalyptus and Norwegian spruce trees. Conditional permission;
The Croft, Nottingham Road, Tansley: Single-storey extensions. Approved;
16 Henry Avenue, Matlock: Replacement garage. Withdrawn;
14 Starkholmes Road, Matlock: Driveway and access to highway. Conditional permission;
3 Union Street, Ashbourne: Replacement rear door and kitchen window, replacement of kitchen floor and repoint part of rear wall. Conditional permission;
Hunters Valley Farm, Alkmonton Road, Boylestone: Wildlife pond to rear of property. Approved.
9 Swaines Meadow, Wirksworth: Two-storey rear extension. Approved.