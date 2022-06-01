A by-election will take place to elect a new councillor to represent the Hollingwood and Inkersall Ward on Chesterfield Borough Council on Thursday, 7 July 2022. This follows the resignation of independent councillor Mick Bagshaw.
Huw Bowen, Chesterfield Borough Council’s chief executive and returning officer, said: “Residents in Hollingwood and Inkersall Ward will have the opportunity on Thursday, 7 July 2022 to elect a new councillor to represent their interests until next year’s borough council elections.
“Details of the candidates standing for election will be publicised in the coming weeks when we have concluded the nominations process.”
Nomination papers for people wishing to stand in the by-election must be returned to the returning officer at Chesterfield Town Hall by 4pm on Friday, 10 June 2022.
Independent Councillors Paul Mann and Ruth Perry who also represent the Hollingwood and Inkersall Ward will continue to fulfil their roles until next year’s borough council elections, which will take place on Thursday, 4 May 2023.