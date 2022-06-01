Latest applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:
155 Langer Lane, Birdholme, Chesterfield: Demolition of outbuilding and erection of detached double garage and workshop.
105 Bacons Lane, Birdholme: Widening of existing hardstanding as part of a disabled adaptation including alteration of a retaining wall.
95 Foljambe Avenue, Walton: Two-storey side and rear extension with widening of existing patio and erection of 2-metre fencing above the ground level of the existing decking. Rendering to the extended rear wall.
21 Staunton Close, Chesterfield: Single-storey extension to outbuilding.
45 York Street, Hasland: Loft conversion to create new bedroom with rear dormer.
450 Sheffield Road, Whittington Moor: Change of use of Unit A from previous motor trade/retail use to bakery with takeaway and eat in options, with associated external alterations and outdoor seating area.
Broomhill Farm, Broomhill Road, Old Whittington: Extension to provide five new dog kennels.
The Glass Yard, Unit 2, Sheffield Road, Whittington Moor: Nail bar.
Latest applications decided by Chesterfield Borough Council:
25 Summerfield Road, Boythorpe: Single and two-storey rear extension and conversion of garage into an office. Withdrawn.
2 Hathern Close, Brimington: Two-storey front and rear extensions, detached outbuilding and fencing. Refused.
Staveley Miners Welfare FC, Inkersall Road, Staveley: Construction of a cantilevered steelwork structure above ground floor clubhouse. Use of building to be educational. Conditional permission.
59 Calow Lane, Hasland, Chesterfield: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission.
15 Somersall Lane, Somersall, Chesterfield: Removal of existing conservatory and erection of a single-storey extension. Conditional permission.
Neptune Inn, 46 St Helen’s Street, Chesterfield: Change of use to domestic dwelling. Withdrawn.
Latest applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:
4 The Barns, Derby Road, Wingerworth: Single-storey front extension and alterations with erection of new garden room and store buildings.
10 Birkinstyle Lane, Shirland, Alfreton: Alterations to dropped kerbs and front boundary wall.
Cedar End, Wingerworth Hall Estate, Wingerworth: Retrospective application for the repositioning of driveway, creation of parking area and boundary treatments (listed building).
Grange End, Ingmanthorpe, Cutthorpe: Garden room outbuilding for a family office, gym and wellness space.
9 Sylvia Road, Unstone: Single-storey rear extension.
54 Melbourne Avenue, Dronfield Woodhouse: Demolition of existing rear conservatory and erection of single-storey rear extension with alterations to front and side fenestration.
Latest applications decided by North East Derbyshire District Council:
Oak Alyn, Cordwell Lane, Millthorpe, Holmesfield: Demolition of existing conservatory and construction of new garden room. Conditional permission.
7 The Crescent, Holymoorside: Front extension with new canopy, new roof to side and rear extension with velux windows and new hipped roof to rear dormer. Conditional permission.
16 Ash Close, Killamarsh: First floor extension over garage. Conditional permission.
4 Howard Drive, North Wingfield: Two-storey side and front extension. Conditional permission.
4 Foxcroft Drive, Killamarsh: Two-storey side extension. Conditional permission.
11 Lightwood Road, Marsh Lane: Raised balcony to side and rear. Conditional permission.
43 Deerlands Road, Wingerworth: Demolition of existing conservatory and detached prefabricated garage and erection of single-storey rear extension and replacement brick built garage. Conditional permission.
Mount Pleasant Farm, Back Lane, Brackenfield, Alfreton: Single-storey extension to side and rear of existing dwelling (affecting a public right of way). Conditional permission.
2 Aston Close, Dronfield: Demolition of existing garage and erection of new single-storey garage and extension to utility room. Conditional permission.
Matlock Farm Park, Jaggers Lane, Darley Moor, Matlock: Three party rooms, new handwash and kitchen facility and managers office. Conditional permission.
Stanedge Golf Club, Darley Road, Stonedge, Ashover: Office and ladies changing room extension (affecting public right of way). Conditional permission.