Latest applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:

155 Langer Lane, Birdholme, Chesterfield: Demolition of outbuilding and erection of detached double garage and workshop.

105 Bacons Lane, Birdholme: Widening of existing hardstanding as part of a disabled adaptation including alteration of a retaining wall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest submitted and decided planning applications for north Derbyshire.

95 Foljambe Avenue, Walton: Two-storey side and rear extension with widening of existing patio and erection of 2-metre fencing above the ground level of the existing decking. Rendering to the extended rear wall.

21 Staunton Close, Chesterfield: Single-storey extension to outbuilding.

45 York Street, Hasland: Loft conversion to create new bedroom with rear dormer.

450 Sheffield Road, Whittington Moor: Change of use of Unit A from previous motor trade/retail use to bakery with takeaway and eat in options, with associated external alterations and outdoor seating area.

Broomhill Farm, Broomhill Road, Old Whittington: Extension to provide five new dog kennels.

The Glass Yard, Unit 2, Sheffield Road, Whittington Moor: Nail bar.

Latest applications decided by Chesterfield Borough Council:

25 Summerfield Road, Boythorpe: Single and two-storey rear extension and conversion of garage into an office. Withdrawn.

2 Hathern Close, Brimington: Two-storey front and rear extensions, detached outbuilding and fencing. Refused.

Staveley Miners Welfare FC, Inkersall Road, Staveley: Construction of a cantilevered steelwork structure above ground floor clubhouse. Use of building to be educational. Conditional permission.

59 Calow Lane, Hasland, Chesterfield: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission.

15 Somersall Lane, Somersall, Chesterfield: Removal of existing conservatory and erection of a single-storey extension. Conditional permission.

Neptune Inn, 46 St Helen’s Street, Chesterfield: Change of use to domestic dwelling. Withdrawn.

Latest applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

4 The Barns, Derby Road, Wingerworth: Single-storey front extension and alterations with erection of new garden room and store buildings.

10 Birkinstyle Lane, Shirland, Alfreton: Alterations to dropped kerbs and front boundary wall.

Cedar End, Wingerworth Hall Estate, Wingerworth: Retrospective application for the repositioning of driveway, creation of parking area and boundary treatments (listed building).

Grange End, Ingmanthorpe, Cutthorpe: Garden room outbuilding for a family office, gym and wellness space.

9 Sylvia Road, Unstone: Single-storey rear extension.

54 Melbourne Avenue, Dronfield Woodhouse: Demolition of existing rear conservatory and erection of single-storey rear extension with alterations to front and side fenestration.

Latest applications decided by North East Derbyshire District Council:

Oak Alyn, Cordwell Lane, Millthorpe, Holmesfield: Demolition of existing conservatory and construction of new garden room. Conditional permission.

7 The Crescent, Holymoorside: Front extension with new canopy, new roof to side and rear extension with velux windows and new hipped roof to rear dormer. Conditional permission.

16 Ash Close, Killamarsh: First floor extension over garage. Conditional permission.

4 Howard Drive, North Wingfield: Two-storey side and front extension. Conditional permission.

4 Foxcroft Drive, Killamarsh: Two-storey side extension. Conditional permission.

11 Lightwood Road, Marsh Lane: Raised balcony to side and rear. Conditional permission.

43 Deerlands Road, Wingerworth: Demolition of existing conservatory and detached prefabricated garage and erection of single-storey rear extension and replacement brick built garage. Conditional permission.

Mount Pleasant Farm, Back Lane, Brackenfield, Alfreton: Single-storey extension to side and rear of existing dwelling (affecting a public right of way). Conditional permission.

2 Aston Close, Dronfield: Demolition of existing garage and erection of new single-storey garage and extension to utility room. Conditional permission.

Matlock Farm Park, Jaggers Lane, Darley Moor, Matlock: Three party rooms, new handwash and kitchen facility and managers office. Conditional permission.

Stanedge Golf Club, Darley Road, Stonedge, Ashover: Office and ladies changing room extension (affecting public right of way). Conditional permission.