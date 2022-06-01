Take a look inside this time-warp Victorian villa in Chesterfield in need of renovation and a buyer with £375,000

The charming, characterful property at Leicester Gardens, Avenue Road, Whittington Moor has ornate fireplaces in the living rooms and stained glass window panels.

There is retro wood panelling and patterned wallpaper reminiscent of the Sixties and Seventies.

Bright yellow units and a ceiling-mounted clothes airer are features of the kitchen where a quaint Christmas decoration still hangs on the wall.

The five-bedroom bay-fronted, semi-detached property has an impressive1923 sq.ft. of accommodation over three floors.

Listed on the Zoopla website, the property’s agent Wilkins Vardy said that the house is “offering the buyer an opportunity to modernise and improve and bring this property to its former glory.”

For further information call 01246 920687.

1. Living room The bay-fronted reception room has a fireplace with open grate and an ornate surround. The original Victorian picture rail and coving is still in situ. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Kitchen The good-sized kitchen has a basic range of wall and base units and is need of refurbishment. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Dining room A solid fuel heater stands on a tiled hearth in a fireplace with ornate surround. The room has original picture rail and coving. Sliding patio doors open onto the rear garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Bedroom One of the five bedrooms contains ornate wardrobes. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales