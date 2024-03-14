Council working to evict “unauthorised caravans” from traveller site outside train station in Derbyshire town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Derbyshire Dales Illegal Encampment Task Force met this morning to discuss the issue of seven unauthorised additional caravans and other vehicles at the Station Car Park in Matlock.

Derbyshire Dales District Council confirmed eviction procedures are underway and that it will be working to evict at the earliest opportunity the additional caravans and occupants from a currently tolerated site occupied by a Traveller family to whom the Council owes a legal obligation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Task Force is made up of partners including the Police and Crime Commissioner, District Council leaders, local ward councillors, senior council officers and the local Police Team, and is called to gain a status update on a situation and to set any action plan to deal with the issue swiftly.

Work is underway to evict a number of “unauthorised caravans.”