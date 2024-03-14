Council working to evict “unauthorised caravans” from traveller site outside train station in Derbyshire town
The Derbyshire Dales Illegal Encampment Task Force met this morning to discuss the issue of seven unauthorised additional caravans and other vehicles at the Station Car Park in Matlock.
Derbyshire Dales District Council confirmed eviction procedures are underway and that it will be working to evict at the earliest opportunity the additional caravans and occupants from a currently tolerated site occupied by a Traveller family to whom the Council owes a legal obligation.
The Task Force is made up of partners including the Police and Crime Commissioner, District Council leaders, local ward councillors, senior council officers and the local Police Team, and is called to gain a status update on a situation and to set any action plan to deal with the issue swiftly.
Residents are encouraged to contact Derbyshire Dales District Council or Derbyshire Police to report any concerns they may have.