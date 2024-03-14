Police appeal after distraction theft at Tesco store in Derbyshire town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Derbyshire Police have released a CCTV image of a man officers would like to speak to in connection with a distraction theft.

The theft happened on Friday, February 23 between 1.30pm and 2.15pm at Tesco car park, High Street, Heanor.

The victim was approached by a man who started speaking to her. At the same time another man entered the passenger side of her car and took two bank cards, which were then later used.

This is the man that officers wish to speak to.

Officers have been following several lines of enquiries and are now asking the public for their help in identifying the man in the image, who may be able to help with the investigation.

If you have any information that can help, contact the force using any of the methods below, quoting reference number 24000122109:

