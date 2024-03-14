Police appeal after distraction theft at Tesco store in Derbyshire town
Derbyshire Police have released a CCTV image of a man officers would like to speak to in connection with a distraction theft.
The theft happened on Friday, February 23 between 1.30pm and 2.15pm at Tesco car park, High Street, Heanor.
The victim was approached by a man who started speaking to her. At the same time another man entered the passenger side of her car and took two bank cards, which were then later used.
Officers have been following several lines of enquiries and are now asking the public for their help in identifying the man in the image, who may be able to help with the investigation.
If you have any information that can help, contact the force using any of the methods below, quoting reference number 24000122109:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.