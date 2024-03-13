Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Philip Astle, 46, of Stockbrook Street, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 39 miles per hour. Case adjourned.

Anthony Lodge, 30, of Parks Avenue, South Wingfield: Guilty of driving at a speed (not specified) exceeding 30 miles per hour. Handed five penalty points, £246 fine, £98 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam Shaid, 21, of Uttoxeter Road, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six-month driving ban, £180 fine, £72 victim surcharge and £620 court costs.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court

Matthew Elliott, 30, of Mundy’s Drive, Marlpool, Heanor: Guilty of driving while using a hand-held mobile phone. Case adjourned.

Blessings Naison, 43, of Peel Street, Derby: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £92 fine, £37 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Stephen Priest, 45, of High Street West, Glossop: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence protection order. Jailed for 14 days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jalen McDonald, 29, of Dashwood Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Handed 20 hours’ unpaid work and £60 court costs.

Paul Ayres, 48, of Station Road, Shirebrook: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months. Handed 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and £60 court costs.

Christopher Dickson, 34, of Wilks Avenue, Measham: Guilty of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Original suspension period extended by three months. Handed £60 court costs.

Lewis Walton, 31, of Mayvale Grove, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £60 fine and £60 court costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dillun Haywood, 24, of Sinfin Avenue, Shelton Lock, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £350 fine and £60 court costs.

Kevin Hodkin, 39, of Hipley Close, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Handed absolute discharge.

Tauqeer Hussain, 27, of Albany Road, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £346 fine and £60 court costs.

Louie Oldershaw, 41, of Sinfin Avenue, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Handed 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and £60 court costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Osborne, 38, of Brindley Court, Wilkins Drive, Allenton: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed 10 hours’ unpaid work and £60 court costs.

Shane Barker, 45, of Harrogate Crescent, Breadsall: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £80 fine and £60 court costs.

Lee Burgess, 38, of Combs Road, High Peak: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed 10 hours’ unpaid work and £60 court costs.

Ross Ferguson, 40, of Spring Street, Castle Gresley: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £160 fine and £60 court costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Godfrey, 23, of Willow House, Chaddesden: Guilty of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Handed 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and £60 court costs.

David Ison, 36, of Portsmouth Close, Church Greasley: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months with 100 hours’ unpaid work. Handed £60 court costs.

Jimmy McCabe, 54, of Cumberland Avenue, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 36 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £40 fine, £16 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Heather Russo, 50, of Moorhead Avenue, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 40 miles per hour – namely 48 miles per hour. Case adjourned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darren Spendley, 52, of Milton Avenue, Alfreton: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six-month driving ban, £507 fine, £203 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Mark Watson, 44, of Heaton Street, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six-month driving ban, £400 fine, £160 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Mirza Baig, 34, of Silver Hill Road, Derby: Guilty of driving while using a hand-held mobile phone. Handed six penalty points, £138 fine and £55 victim surcharge.

Patrick Doohan, 34, of Kedleston Road, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour – namely 58 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £300 fine, £120 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Radford, 43, of Fern Avenue, Staveley: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.