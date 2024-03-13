Derbyshire offenders in court: Chesterfield, Shirebrook, Alfreton, Heanor, Derby and High Peak
and live on Freeview channel 276
Philip Astle, 46, of Stockbrook Street, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 39 miles per hour. Case adjourned.
Anthony Lodge, 30, of Parks Avenue, South Wingfield: Guilty of driving at a speed (not specified) exceeding 30 miles per hour. Handed five penalty points, £246 fine, £98 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.
Adam Shaid, 21, of Uttoxeter Road, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six-month driving ban, £180 fine, £72 victim surcharge and £620 court costs.
Matthew Elliott, 30, of Mundy’s Drive, Marlpool, Heanor: Guilty of driving while using a hand-held mobile phone. Case adjourned.
Blessings Naison, 43, of Peel Street, Derby: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £92 fine, £37 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.
Stephen Priest, 45, of High Street West, Glossop: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence protection order. Jailed for 14 days.
Jalen McDonald, 29, of Dashwood Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Handed 20 hours’ unpaid work and £60 court costs.
Paul Ayres, 48, of Station Road, Shirebrook: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months. Handed 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and £60 court costs.
Christopher Dickson, 34, of Wilks Avenue, Measham: Guilty of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Original suspension period extended by three months. Handed £60 court costs.
Lewis Walton, 31, of Mayvale Grove, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £60 fine and £60 court costs.
Dillun Haywood, 24, of Sinfin Avenue, Shelton Lock, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £350 fine and £60 court costs.
Kevin Hodkin, 39, of Hipley Close, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Handed absolute discharge.
Tauqeer Hussain, 27, of Albany Road, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £346 fine and £60 court costs.
Louie Oldershaw, 41, of Sinfin Avenue, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Handed 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and £60 court costs.
Sarah Osborne, 38, of Brindley Court, Wilkins Drive, Allenton: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed 10 hours’ unpaid work and £60 court costs.
Shane Barker, 45, of Harrogate Crescent, Breadsall: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £80 fine and £60 court costs.
Lee Burgess, 38, of Combs Road, High Peak: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed 10 hours’ unpaid work and £60 court costs.
Ross Ferguson, 40, of Spring Street, Castle Gresley: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £160 fine and £60 court costs.
Jack Godfrey, 23, of Willow House, Chaddesden: Guilty of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Handed 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and £60 court costs.
David Ison, 36, of Portsmouth Close, Church Greasley: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months with 100 hours’ unpaid work. Handed £60 court costs.
Jimmy McCabe, 54, of Cumberland Avenue, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 36 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £40 fine, £16 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Heather Russo, 50, of Moorhead Avenue, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 40 miles per hour – namely 48 miles per hour. Case adjourned.
Darren Spendley, 52, of Milton Avenue, Alfreton: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six-month driving ban, £507 fine, £203 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Mark Watson, 44, of Heaton Street, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six-month driving ban, £400 fine, £160 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Mirza Baig, 34, of Silver Hill Road, Derby: Guilty of driving while using a hand-held mobile phone. Handed six penalty points, £138 fine and £55 victim surcharge.
Patrick Doohan, 34, of Kedleston Road, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour – namely 58 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £300 fine, £120 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Michael Radford, 43, of Fern Avenue, Staveley: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Craig Mills, 46, of Colliery Road, Pinxton: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months. Handed £60 costs.