Council to bid for £20m of levelling-up funding to help transform Derbyshire town

If the bid is successful, it could see the centre improved with revamped public spaces and parking, as well as new housing and commercial property. Improvements to Lansbury Road park are also part of the proposals.

A range of possible options have been prepared which show how the proposals could look. There is a public consultation drop-in event at Eckington Civic Centre on Friday, June 10, between 1.00pm and 7.00pm, where residents and businesses can have their say and view the proposals.

North East Derbyshire District Council’s cabinet member for economic development, Coun Jeremy Kenyon said, “This is a wonderful opportunity for residents to share their views with us on what improvements they would like to see in the town.

Eckington town centre could be revitalised if the Government funding is granted.

“Residents and businesses’ input is key to shaping the future of Eckington and this could be a transformational opportunity for the town”.