Council to bid for £20m of levelling-up funding to help transform Derbyshire town

North East Derbyshire District Council is preparing a bid for up to £20m to transform Eckington town centre as part of the government’s levelling up agenda.

By Tom Hardwick
Tuesday, 7th June 2022, 12:24 pm
Updated Tuesday, 7th June 2022, 2:29 pm

If the bid is successful, it could see the centre improved with revamped public spaces and parking, as well as new housing and commercial property. Improvements to Lansbury Road park are also part of the proposals.

A range of possible options have been prepared which show how the proposals could look. There is a public consultation drop-in event at Eckington Civic Centre on Friday, June 10, between 1.00pm and 7.00pm, where residents and businesses can have their say and view the proposals.

North East Derbyshire District Council’s cabinet member for economic development, Coun Jeremy Kenyon said, “This is a wonderful opportunity for residents to share their views with us on what improvements they would like to see in the town.

Eckington town centre could be revitalised if the Government funding is granted.

Residents and businesses’ input is key to shaping the future of Eckington and this could be a transformational opportunity for the town”.

Following the consultation event, a bid for the funding will be submitted this summer. If you are unable to attend the drop-in event in Eckington, you can also find out about the options and have your say here.

