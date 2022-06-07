Chesterfield woman made death threats to neighbours at apartment block

Kerry Holmes, 30, targeted the visiting woman after she passed the defendant’s Newbold Court flat and asked her “what’s wrong” as the defendant yelled from her window.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard minutes later Holmes appeared at her victim’s friend’s door - in a “completely different part of the complex” bearing a tray of food.

Prosecutor Becky Allsop described how Holmes demanded to be let into the flat as her victim told the defendant she was “scaring” those inside - including her friend’s child.

Ms Allsop said: “The defendant was shouting ‘get outside, I’ll rag you about’ and ‘I’m going to find you and kill you’.”

The court heard Holmes laughed when told she was frightening the two women and child inside the flat - and her victim began to experience a “panic attack”.

Another resident in the building described hearing the defendant shouting “let me in, I’m going to kill you” during the May 8 incident.

When officers arrived Holmes was stood in the doorway shouting “I’m going to f****** kill you”, the court heard.

After her arrest Holmes, who had no previous convictions, told police she had wanted to take her neighbour some food and was liable to “say things when she is angry”, the court heard.

Holmes, who had no legal representation in court, told magistrates she was “very remorseful” and could not remember the incident.

She added that she was “usually quite calm” unless threatened and the victim had made comments towards her.

Holmes, of Newbold Court, Broome Head Way, admitted threatening behaviour.

She was handed a 12-month community order with 16 rehabilitation activity days and 80 hours unpaid work.