Council seeks planning permission for first phase of multi-million pound Staveley Waterside development

Plans for the Staveley Waterside development at Staveley Basin have been drawn-up as part of the Staveley Town Deal – a £25m Government-funded regeneration programme for the area.

Derbyshire County Council (DCC) is seeking planning permission from Chesterfield Borough Council to construct a two-storey building, offering flexible space for new and existing small businesses, some retail use, and a food and beverage opportunity. It will incorporate indoor and outdoor dining space, along with an access road and mooring space.

£2.664m has been earmarked from the Staveley Town Deal fund, subject to planning approval, for the first phase of the development on the Staveley Basin site, off Eckington Road. This forms part of the Markham Vale estate – the county council’s flagship regeneration site off junction 29a of the M1.

This is an artist’s impression of the first phase of the scheme.

Councillor Tony King, Derbyshire County Council’s cabinet member for clean growth and regeneration, said: “We’ve put together proposals for an exciting new development which will help to bring jobs to the area and boost the visitor economy.

“Derbyshire County Council has been working alongside partners over a number of years to improve the Staveley Basin area and the Staveley Town Deal has given us a great opportunity to turn our ideas into reality, using our expertise from Markham Vale to create high-quality business accommodation as well as a visitor destination that people from near and far can enjoy.”

Ivan Fomin, chair of the Staveley Town Deal Board, said: “Staveley Waterside represents a fantastic opportunity to breathe new life into the area around the canal basin by creating facilities for businesses, residents and visitors.

“Enhancing the visitor experience around the canal with make it even more attractive to walkers and cyclists. The regeneration of this area will leave a lasting legacy for future generations and ensure that Staveley is a place where people can start, stay and grow.”

Staveley Waterside is one of three projects the county council is leading as part of the Staveley Town Deal which includes 11 projects in total.

Wheels to Work is a DCC project to help people in Staveley access job and training opportunities by providing bicycles and e-scooters for those with limited transport options.

DCC is also working with partners on plans to reinstate a railway station in Barrow Hill and create better public transport connections between Staveley, Chesterfield and Sheffield for jobs and training opportunities.

The Staveley Town Deal will fund an education facility at Staveley Miners Welfare Football Club – where young people will have the opportunity to gain qualifications in sports-related subjects.

Other proposals include the refurbishment of Barrow Hill Memorial Hall, the creation of a Construction Skills Hub, the restoration of a section of the Chesterfield Canal and a regeneration project focusing on Staveley town centre.

