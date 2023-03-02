These are the areas of Chesterfield and North East Derbyshire with the worst air quality.

Breathing in dirty air can increase the risk of respiratory infections, heart disease and lung cancer, and concern over these health risks has prompted many cities across the UK to introduce or plan low emission zones.

The Indices of Multiple Deprivation, published by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, measures local deprivation levels by analysing various factors affecting communities, such as income, health, crime and pollution levels.

The pollution data, published in 2019, estimates the concentration of four pollutants – nitrogen dioxide, benzene, sulphur dioxide and particulates – all of which can cause ill health. The higher the score, the higher the levels of air pollution in the local area.

These are the areas in Chesterfield and North East Derbyshire with the highest pollution scores – where does your neighbourhood rank?

1 . Central Chesterfield and Stonegravels Central Chesterfield and Stonegravels is the most polluted part of the town - with an air quality score of 1.01. Photo: Derbyshire Times Photo Sales

2 . Hasland and Spital Hasland and Spital is the second most polluted part of Chesterfield - with an air quality score of 0.95. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Newbold Newbold is the third most polluted area of Chesterfield - with an air quality score of 0.93. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4 . Boythorpe and Birdholme Boythorpe and Birdholme is the fourth most polluted part of the town - with an air quality score of 0.91. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales