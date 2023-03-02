The most polluted areas of Chesterfield and North East Derbyshire revealed – including Brimington, Hasland, Dronfield and Clay Cross
These are the areas of Chesterfield and North East Derbyshire with the worst air quality.
Breathing in dirty air can increase the risk of respiratory infections, heart disease and lung cancer, and concern over these health risks has prompted many cities across the UK to introduce or plan low emission zones.
The Indices of Multiple Deprivation, published by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, measures local deprivation levels by analysing various factors affecting communities, such as income, health, crime and pollution levels.
The pollution data, published in 2019, estimates the concentration of four pollutants – nitrogen dioxide, benzene, sulphur dioxide and particulates – all of which can cause ill health. The higher the score, the higher the levels of air pollution in the local area.
These are the areas in Chesterfield and North East Derbyshire with the highest pollution scores – where does your neighbourhood rank?