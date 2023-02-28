The dad is bidding for a family Traveller site at Green Barn, Park Lane, Shirland.

A document submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council’s planning authority says: “He seeks permission for two pitches for his adult children, both of whom continue to pursue a travelling lifestyle.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One pitch would be occupied by the applicant’s son, his partner and their two young children, the other would be occupied by the applicant’s daughter who is about to be married and whose partner is also a member of the Travellers’ community.

A member of the Traveller community who has settled in permanent accommodation in Derbyshire is seeking permission that would enable his son and daughter to pitch their caravans

A barn, in the same ownership as the site, has shower and toilet facilities and would be available for use by occupants of the pitches.