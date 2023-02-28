Dad's bid to secure site for his Traveller son and daughter near Derbyshire village
A member of the Traveller community who has settled in permanent accommodation in mid-Derbyshire is seeking permission that would enable his son and daughter to pitch their caravans.
The dad is bidding for a family Traveller site at Green Barn, Park Lane, Shirland.
A document submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council’s planning authority says: “He seeks permission for two pitches for his adult children, both of whom continue to pursue a travelling lifestyle.”
One pitch would be occupied by the applicant’s son, his partner and their two young children, the other would be occupied by the applicant’s daughter who is about to be married and whose partner is also a member of the Travellers’ community.
A barn, in the same ownership as the site, has shower and toilet facilities and would be available for use by occupants of the pitches.
A decision on the application for the retention of change of use from agriculture and equestrian to proposed family Traveller site is pending.