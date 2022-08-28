Council secures almost £100,000 in funding to revamp skate park in Derbyshire town – as £1.9m leisure centre project nears completion
A Derbyshire town’s skate park will undergo a refurbishment costing almost £100,000 – after the council won a pot of funding to revitalise the facility.
North East Derbyshire District Council has secured almost £100,000 of funding to improve the skate park in Killamarsh.
The money will go towards refurbishing the existing park, providing new surfaces, re-cladding and enhancements to the whole area.
This forms part of the wider transformation of Killamarsh as the council works to get Killamarsh Active ready for opening. The project is now entering its final stages – with the centre set to welcome residents back in September.
The council have invested £1.9m into the refurbishment, and the new centre will be a significant improvement on what was previously on offer. The building will be transformed with a modern, open design – and facilities including a library, a brand new café and a soft play area.
A new 80 station gym and improved fitness studio will complement the dedicated spinning room, and further improvements have been made throughout the facility to toilets and changing facilities.
Despite facing delays from the contractors, the council has worked closely with them to resolve the issues and maintain a quality finish – while pushing for the centre to be made ready for residents. The 3G football pitch has also benefitted from significant improvements, as well as improved parking facilities.
NEDDC’s cabinet member for leisure, Councillor Alan Powell, said: “Investing in our communities is a key priority for us. Putting the cash where it matters at grass roots is key to providing quality spaces for our communities to enjoy, and the refurbishment of the skate park is just one of a number of initiatives underway.
“The leisure centre is almost complete and will be open next month, and we share our residents frustrations in the delays to getting our new Killamarsh Active facility open.
“I can assure you we are doing everything we can to open as soon as possible and working with our contractors closely to ensure a smooth and swift finish to this incredible transformation of the centre.
“While we can’t confirm an exact open date yet, the build is only a few weeks away from finishing and residents will soon be able to see the amazing transformation. They can enjoy further improvements to the 3g pitches, and our young people can look forward to the refurbishment of the skate park as well.”