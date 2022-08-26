Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The aspiring Chesterfield model will celebrate her milestone with a fundraising ball to give back to children who are facing the same ordeal that she went through.

Chloe was just 10 years old when she was diagnosed with a stage 4 tumour in 2012.

Chloe Parkes is following her dream of becoming a model by modelling wigs following cancer treatment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her stepmum Nic Cox, 31, said: "Chloe had several operations to put shunts into drain the fluid from her brain, then had chemotherapy, radiotherapy and extensive treatment for a year before she was given the all-clear.”

But things took a turn for the worse during one of those life-saving operations. Nic said: “Chloe ended up in a coma after one of the operations after a bleed emerged on the brain. When doctors are asking you if you want to turn the machines off, you know it’s not looking good.”

For Nic and her wife, Chloe’s mum Tara, this was never an option and they drew on the fighting spirit that Chloe had always shown. Nic said: “We said to the doctors while ever Chloe is in there fighting, you’re in there fighting and so are we. We never considered it.”

MORE TO READ: Police plea for dashcam footage after fatal crash on the M1

Chloe Parkes during treatment for a brain tumour at Sheffield Children's Hospital.

This paid off when Chloe woke from a coma after her family had turned up the music and had a dance at her bedside.

Despite beating the odds and being described as ‘a little miracle’ by medical staff, Chloe’s battle was far from over.

She had to learn to walk and talk again during her rehabilitation. Nic said: “Chloe is now partially sighted and losing her sight. She has balance issues as well as early onset dementia because of trauma from several brain operations. She has daily struggles with pain but constantly remains positive.

"Chloe has a bubbly personality with a dry sense of humour, she loves to sing and genuinely brightens everybody’s day.”

Chloe Parkes underwent life-saving operations on a stage 4 brain tumour.

Her stepdaughter also dreams of becoming a model and has started modelling for a small company called Wig Envy. Nic said: “Chloe's hair is very thin from the treatment and doesn't grow at the back so often wears wigs; these guys send her wigs and in return she models them.

"She also loves raising money for charities and giving back anyway she can. She has previously raised money for Sheffield Children's Hospital, P.A.C.T House and Clic Sargent now known as Young lives Vs Cancer.”

Chloe’s fundraising will continue on her 21st birthday on October 9 at a masquerade ball she has organised for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice.