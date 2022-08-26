News you can trust since 1855
Police plea for dashcam footage after fatal crash on the M1

Police officers are appealing for witnesses following a fatal crash on the M1, including Derbyshire drivers who may have been in the area at the time and have dashcam footage.

By Phil Bramley
Friday, 26th August 2022, 8:01 am
The incident happened just after midnight on Thurdsay, August 25 on the northbound carriageway, in Northamptonshire, between junction 15 and 15a, when multiple vehicles were involved in a incident. Sadly one person died as a result.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage of the actual collision or the vehicle prior to the incident.

Derbyshire police have asked if any drivers in the area at the time have dashcam footage of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or alternatively call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101. Incident number: 22000494059.

The appeal has been shared by police in Derbyshire, asking local drivers to get in touch if they can help.

A member of Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said: “Were you travelling at this time? Did you witness or do you have any Dashcam footage? Please get in touch with our colleagues.”